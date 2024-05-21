Liverpool named UK’s best large city for a break by Which? survey

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the



Liverpool has been named the best large city in the UK for a short break, according to a Which? survey.

In April 2024, the consumer champion surveyed a panel of 3,967 Which? customers about their experiences on UK city breaks they had visited for at least one night in the last two years.

Travellers were asked to score cities with a population of over 200,000 out of five stars on categories including accommodation, food and drink, tourist attractions and value for money.

The north west hometown of The Beatles topped the list of large cities with an overall score of 84 per cent and a full five stars for its cultural and historical attractions.

A Which? panellist said Liverpool has “everything you could possibly want” and hailed the great restaurants, sights and friendly people.

The “lively” city was closely followed in the rankings by Edinburgh and York – joint second with an 83 per cent rating – which were praised for their rich heritage and ease of getting around.

At the bottom of the Which? results, Derby was rated as the lowest-rated large city for a UK break.

With an overall score of just 56 per cent, Derby received just two stars for food and drink, accommodation and cultural sights.

Leicester and Swansea also fared badly in the survey taking a joint score of 58 per cent with multiple respondents reporting poor hotel stays and difficulty getting around.

Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel said: “Whether you’re after vibrant nightlife, world-class museums or a first-rate dining experience, our survey shows that the UK has a wealth of fantastic cities just waiting to be explored.

“Liverpool stood out among the UK’s large cities for its fantastic cultural scene and buzzing atmosphere, beating London and the UK’s other capital cities to take first place.”

As for smaller UK cities, Bath scored highly with 82 per cent in the medium category and Wells in Somerset was the highest-scoring location overall with a city score of 86 per cent.

Boland added: “For those seeking a more laid-back destination, Somerset is the place to be, with both Bath and Wells scoring highly, and each offering a wealth of historical and cultural sights.”