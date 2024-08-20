Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

First look at Liverpool’s new ‘glider’ bus hoping to transform city’s transport

The tram-like bus should make travelling around the city much faster, cheaper, cleaner and reliable

Amelia Neath
Tuesday 20 August 2024 15:08
Comments
Steve Rotheram, mayor of Liverpool City Region, says that the glider will improve connectivity between the football stadiums and the airport
Steve Rotheram, mayor of Liverpool City Region, says that the glider will improve connectivity between the football stadiums and the airport (Liverpool City Region Combined Authority)

Liverpool has revealed its new rapid ‘glider’ transport that will connect the city to the airport and football stadiums by 2028.

The unusual-looking transport link has wheels, but it operates more like a ‘trackless tram’ due to its tram-like design and mix of standing and seated areas.

The 18m-long vehicle can bend in its centre and has three large double doors with wheelchair access, which means loading and unloading passengers at stops takes less time, improving the efficiency of the service.

The glider can also carry up to 30 per cent more passengers than an average double-decker bus.

Liverpool is showcasing the proposed glider, wrapped in their Liverpool City Region Metro branding, to local residents this week.

This particular glider is on loan from Translink in Northern Ireland, which already utilises a 34-strong fleet of gliders that have been in operation in Belfast since 2018.

Since the gliders’ introduction in Belfast, authorities say they have replaced more than 2.5 million car trips, as well as cutting journey times by up to 25 per cent.

Belfast’s gliders also have free onboard wifi and USB charging facilities.

Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotheram stands next to the glider, which he hopes will be introduced in time for the Euros in 2028
Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotheram stands next to the glider, which he hopes will be introduced in time for the Euros in 2028 (Liverpool City Region Combined Authority)

The gliders’ anticipated introduction is part of the city mayor Steve Rotheram’s pledge to deliver new rapid transport links to their aries, Liverpool FC’s Anfield Stadium, Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium and the city’s John Lennon Airport by 2028 when the Euros will be hosted by the UK and Ireland.

The mayor said he hopes to build a “London-style transport system,” with the glider intending to make trips to the airport and the football faster and more efficient.

“Millions of people pass through John Lennon Airport, many of them on their way to Anfield and, in future, to Bramley Moore. But one of the things people always tell me is that they need better links to these important places,” Rotherham said.

Aside from being a football hotspot, the Liverpool City Region has also long attracted tourists from around the world due to its rich music and cultural history.

“This is the first time the glider will be seen on our streets – but I’ll make sure they’re up and running serving passengers in time for the Euros in 2028,” the mayor added.

“Having a glider doesn’t mean that we won’t one day see a tram or rail station at the airport, but is an outstanding solution that will make an immediate difference to getting people around.”

The glider can be rolled out more quickly and at a lower cost than a new rail or tram network, the city said, and will be tested on key routes in the city, allowing the Combined Authority to see if any changes need to be made to suit the gliders.

The city also said that it is considering rolling out “similar high-quality express services” in the future in other parts of the city region that are not served by the rail network, such as the Wirral Waters development.

There are many metropolitan areas around the world that are no strangers to similar schemes of glider buses, such as Barcelona, Toronto and Los Angeles, with others planned for Porto, Portugal, and Brisbane, Australia.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast

