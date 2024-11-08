Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Network Rail has unveiled a new proposal to revamp Britain’s busiest station after backlash over controversial plans to build a tower.

The owner and infrastructure manager of UK rail has launched a consultation on new plans to redevelop London Liverpool Street Station, focusing on a transformation to the customer experience.

“It’s time the station becomes a destination in its own right, to handle the demands of the future,” Network Rail says.

Liverpool Street is Britain’s busiest station according to the most recent Office of Rail and Road data, having seen 80.4 million entries and exits from its platforms between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2023.

The station doesn’t even come close to the next busiest station, also in the capital, having 21 million more than London Paddington and 22.6 million more than Waterloo.

Open just under 22 hours a day on most days, Network Rail now predicts the station connects well over 100 million people a year within London and the southeast, with passengers forecast to grow by over 140 million by 2050.

With the station full of activity, with commuters weaving between National Rail, Tube, Overground and Elizabeth Line platforms, plans have been in the works to improve the almost 150-year-old station.

The improvements Network Rail hopes to make include easing congestion by increasing the size of the concourse, increasing the number of escalators, more ticket barriers, additional waiting lounges, and more toilets.

open image in gallery The new plans would include an office block that is steeped as so not to obstruct views of St Paul’s Cathedral ( Network Rail )

Accessibility could also be improved by providing step-free access across the station and London Underground, creating seven new lifts and putting up better signage throughout, making buses easier to find.

A previous scheme was submitted in 2023 that included plans for a multi-storey tower atop the station, yet this garnered significant objection from heritage organisations after this would mean partly rebuilding the neighbouring Grade II-listed Great Eastern Hotel, now Andaz London Liverpool Street by Hyatt, as well as impacting cityscape views.

National Rail decided to develop new plans they feel will deliver significant improvements to public infrastructure while protecting the station’s heritage setting.

However, the previous application still appears to be “under consideration” by the City of London. The Independent has contacted Network Rail for further information on this.

open image in gallery The concourse is planned to become wider to deal with the large crowds of passengers ( Network Rail )

While the initial tower has been scrapped in the new plans, a new office building would still be built on top of the station concourse that Network Rail says will generate the money to pay for these improvements, but will be “carefully stepped to respect protected views of St Paul’s Cathedral” and will be set back from the Great Eastern Hotel.

Liverpool Street is known for its Victorian architecture in the station such as the cathedral-like concourse, and the new renovation plans hope to blend modern amenities with the station’s historical architecture.

Robin Dobson, Group Property Director at Network Rail Property, said: “Investing in transport infrastructure is key to unlocking future economic growth.

"We’ve spent time talking and listening: our latest plans celebrate Victorian features including the original train shed and the Great Eastern Hotel.

open image in gallery The train shed will remain a key feature of the designs ( Network Rail )

“Network Rail Property is leading a new team with a new approach which will respect the station’s unique heritage – simple in design, embracing London’s mix of the old with the new.

Network Rail will be consulting on the changes with passengers, local businesses, heritage groups and elected representatives and intends to submit a planning application within the next few months.

The Victorian Society heritage group criticised the previous plans but told BBC News that once they have a finalised view on the new proposal they have reviewed all the material.

The proposed renovation is expected to take six years, with main station improvements occurring over the first four year. While access to trains will be maintained, there may be temporary disruptions to bus stops and walking paths.

