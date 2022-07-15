‘Only travel if absolutely necessary’: LNER warns against heatwave train travel

“Only travel if absolutely necessary” – ahead of expected soaring temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, LNER has urged passengers to postpone their journeys.

The train operator, which links London with Yorkshire, northeast England and southern Scotland, says: “We’ll be running fewer trains and it’s highly likely that they will be subject to significant delays because speed restrictions will be in place.”

Network Rail is expected to impose blanket speed limits over much of the railway.

Passengers booked to travel on LNER on Monday or Tuesday, 18 or 19 July, can use their tickets on either of the following two days and are recommended to obtain a new seat reservation free of charge.

Travellers who decide to abandon their journey are entitled to a full refund.

“If you do travel on Monday and Tuesday we highly recommend you bring water and wait in cool areas or in shade when you’re at the station,” says the train operator.

LNER’s warning not to travel is echoed by rival train operator, Lumo, which runs between London. Newcastle and Edinburgh. Early southbound services on both Monday and Tuesday will run only from Edinburgh to Newcastle.

Lumo says: “If you don’t choose to travel, we have made arrangements for your ticket to be accepted on any alternative Lumo service on the seven days preceding your day of travel, subject to seats remaining available on your chosen service.”

A third East Coast main line operator, Hull Trains is also urging passengers not to travel.

The train operator, which links London with South Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “We will only be running a single service in each direction early in the morning with two further shuttle services between Hull and Doncaster.” Services will not call at Howden and Selby.

Passengers with Hull Trains bookings for 18 and 19 July can complete their journey within a week.