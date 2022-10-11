Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Loganair: What happens next?

Plane Talk: The Glasgow-based airline is up for sale

Simon Calder
Travel Correspondent
Tuesday 11 October 2022 17:23
Comments
<p>Paper round: newspaper delivery has long been part of the Loganair service</p>

Paper round: newspaper delivery has long been part of the Loganair service

(Loganair)

Often when airlines are put up for sale, they don’t come out of it well. The British Airways low-cost creation, Go, was swallowed whole by easyJet and subsumed into the orange operation in 2003. Two of its key bases, at London Stansted and Newcastle, were closed during the Covid crisis.

Flybe fared even worse after it was put on the market in 2018; within 16 months the regional airline had gone bust. It has now been resurrected, but finds itself supplanted by Loganair as the UK’s biggest regional carrier.

Loganair has built a formidable heritage in the six decades since a businessman named Willie Logan founded it. The airline is much more than a transport business taking people from A to B: it is part of the fabric of Scotland, connecting the islands with the mainland and carrying everything from newspapers to hospital patients.

Among those “lifeline” routes are the shortest flight in the world – a two-minute hop between the Orkney Islands of Westray and Papa Westray – and a link from Glasgow to the only airport on a tidal beach, at Barra. Other accolades include being the first airline world-wide to ban smoking – in 1980, a decade ahead of British Airways.

While other domestic airlines have come and gone in what is a very turbulent industry, Loganair has been a going, and a growing, concern: increasing the fleet from one aircraft to more than 40. Many planes are based in Scotland for flights within the nation, but Loganair now flies a number of route between other countries – such as Stansted to City of Derry.

Recommended

“Loganair has always been a sensibly run airline, benefitting from having private owners who were not obsessed with chasing growth above profits,” says Rob Burgess, editor of the Head for Points website.

“What it does well is pick routes with just the right amount of volume for its small aircraft: routes too thin for Ryanair or easyJet to fill an aircraft.

“The reason that the original Flybe collapsed was that, once it became a quoted company, the need to show constant growth to shareholders every year meant that it started acting irrationally – ordering jet aircraft, trying to compete against Loganair in Scotland, etc.”

At the weekend it emerged that Loganair itself is now up for sale. For the past 25 years, the Glasgow-based company has been owned by Stephen and Peter Bond.

The Gloucestershire-based brothers, now both over 60, deserve respite from the constant stress that aviation entails. But putting Loganair on the market could prompt concern among passengers and the 900 staff about the intentions of any buyer.

Could Loganair be acquired by another airline that is focused on feeder traffic to international operations, and whose plans give less regard to the current route network and passenger base? Or an owner who sees the airline as a vehicle for rapid expansion?

Recommended

No, says the schedule analyst Sean Moulton: “The owners will only sell to a person or consortium who will respect Loganair’s history and safeguard its future.”

Rob Burgess concurs: “The best result for all stakeholders would be that it passes to another Scottish-based private owner who is content to let Loganair continue doing what it does best.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in