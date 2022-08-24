Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

London bus strike: When is walkout and which routes are affected this bank holiday weekend?

Some London and Surrey bus routes will be impacted again this weekend

Helen Coffey,Aisha Rimi
Wednesday 24 August 2022 13:23
Comments

Related: Train strikes: Network Rail boss explains why they can’t raise wages above 8% offer

Bus drivers on some London bus routes will be going on strike this bank holiday weekend, affecting people including the thousands heading to Notting Hill Carnival.

Around 1,600 bus drivers who are members of the Unite union and employees of London United are involved in the industrial action.

But when are the strikes and which routes are affected? Here’s what we know so far.

When are the bus strikes?

London bus services will be disrupted on two days over the bank holiday: Sunday 28 and Monday 29 August.

Recommended

Which bus routes are affected?

Sixty-three routes will be disrupted in west and south west London, including some that serve the Notting Hill Carnival, as well parts of Surrey.

The following routes are predicted to be disrupted:

Fulwell

33, 65, 71, 85, 281, 290, 371, 481, K3, N33 and N65

Hounslow

110, 117, 203, 235, 419, E1, H22, H32, H37 and H98

Hounslow Heath

105, 116, 216, 411, 423

Park Royal

18, 220, 223, 224, 258, 266, 440, H17, N18 and N266.

Shepherd’s Bush

49, 70, 72, 94, 148, C1 and N72

Stamford Brook

9, 211, 272, 283, E3, H91 and N9

Tolworth

265, 293, 404, 406, 418, 465, 467, 470, K1, K2, K4, K5 and S3

Night buses on Saturday 27 into Sunday 28 August are expected to operate as normal, but will not run on the evenings/nights of Sunday 28 August or Monday 29 August.

Why are workers striking?

Over pay. Unite has said workers have been offered a pay increase of 3.6 per cent in 2022 and 4.2 per cent in 2023, which it claims is a pay cut in real terms because of inflation.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The workers’ parent company RATP is fabulously wealthy and it can fully afford to pay our members a decent wage increase.

“Unite’s members play a crucial role in keeping London moving and they are not going to accept seeing their pay constantly eroded.

“Unite does what it says on the trade union tin and always defends the jobs, pay, and conditions of its members.

“Our members at London United will receive the union’s complete support until this dispute is resolved and a fair pay offer secured.”

Passengers are being advised to seek alternative routes.

Recommended

Louise Cheeseman, Director of Buses at TfL, said: “There still will be options for people to travel in west and southwest London and parts of Surrey, but other routes may be busier than normal.

“We’re encouraging everyone who is aiming to travel in and around these areas this Sunday and Monday to plan ahead, check before they travel and leave more time for their journeys.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in