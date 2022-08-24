London bus strike: When is walkout and which routes are affected this bank holiday weekend?
Some London and Surrey bus routes will be impacted again this weekend
Bus drivers on some London bus routes will be going on strike this bank holiday weekend, affecting people including the thousands heading to Notting Hill Carnival.
Around 1,600 bus drivers who are members of the Unite union and employees of London United are involved in the industrial action.
But when are the strikes and which routes are affected? Here’s what we know so far.
When are the bus strikes?
London bus services will be disrupted on two days over the bank holiday: Sunday 28 and Monday 29 August.
Which bus routes are affected?
Sixty-three routes will be disrupted in west and south west London, including some that serve the Notting Hill Carnival, as well parts of Surrey.
The following routes are predicted to be disrupted:
Fulwell
33, 65, 71, 85, 281, 290, 371, 481, K3, N33 and N65
Hounslow
110, 117, 203, 235, 419, E1, H22, H32, H37 and H98
Hounslow Heath
105, 116, 216, 411, 423
Park Royal
18, 220, 223, 224, 258, 266, 440, H17, N18 and N266.
Shepherd’s Bush
49, 70, 72, 94, 148, C1 and N72
Stamford Brook
9, 211, 272, 283, E3, H91 and N9
Tolworth
265, 293, 404, 406, 418, 465, 467, 470, K1, K2, K4, K5 and S3
Night buses on Saturday 27 into Sunday 28 August are expected to operate as normal, but will not run on the evenings/nights of Sunday 28 August or Monday 29 August.
Why are workers striking?
Over pay. Unite has said workers have been offered a pay increase of 3.6 per cent in 2022 and 4.2 per cent in 2023, which it claims is a pay cut in real terms because of inflation.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The workers’ parent company RATP is fabulously wealthy and it can fully afford to pay our members a decent wage increase.
“Unite’s members play a crucial role in keeping London moving and they are not going to accept seeing their pay constantly eroded.
“Unite does what it says on the trade union tin and always defends the jobs, pay, and conditions of its members.
“Our members at London United will receive the union’s complete support until this dispute is resolved and a fair pay offer secured.”
Passengers are being advised to seek alternative routes.
Louise Cheeseman, Director of Buses at TfL, said: “There still will be options for people to travel in west and southwest London and parts of Surrey, but other routes may be busier than normal.
“We’re encouraging everyone who is aiming to travel in and around these areas this Sunday and Monday to plan ahead, check before they travel and leave more time for their journeys.”
