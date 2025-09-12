London bus strike partly called off this weekend – but some routes still affected

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A London bus strike planned to cause disruption this weekend has been largely called off, the Unite union has said.

The scheduled strike by drivers, engineers and controllers was due to start at 5am on Friday (12 September) and continue until Monday morning.

Employees of bus companies London United and London Transit in the Unite union were in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Around 60 bus routes in north west and south west London were expected to see strike action during the planned weekend walkout.

Unite confirmed that the majority of London United staff set to strike had accepted a pay offer on Wednesday (10 September).

Additional negotiations between Unite and London Transit are scheduled to take place soon.

If an agreement is not reached, some industrial action could still go ahead on bus routes including 13/N13, 23/N23, 31/N31, 218, 295/N295 and 452.

First Bus, the owner of the two bus operators, said it had made an “above-inflation” offer to employees.

A spokesperson for First Bus told BBC News: “Our employees are at the heart of everything we do, and the above-inflation offer, which includes full back pay for all colleagues, demonstrates our commitment to supporting our people through the ongoing cost-of-living pressures while balancing the financial challenges we face as a business.”

Transport for London (TfL) said: “Strikes planned on services operated by First Bus are no longer going ahead. Services will run as normal.”

The strike action follows a working week of chaos for London commuters.

From Sunday 7 September, members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union took part in the week-long walkout, which paralysed Tube services.

Talks to avert the industrial action broke down on Wednesday, 3 September, with TfL saying the negotiations had ended with “no resolution”.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast