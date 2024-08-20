London City Airport expansion approved as millions more passengers planned

Support truly

The government has approved plans to expand capacity at London City Airport by 2.5 million passengers.

The move overturns parts of a previous local-level decision but keeps a ban on Saturday afternoon flights.

The airport had sought to expand annual capacity to 9 million passengers, up from 6.5 million, by 2031. It wanted to take a number of measures, including seeking permission to push back a curfew on flights on Saturday afternoons from 12:30pm to 6:30pm local time.

On Monday a document published on the government’s website stated: “The Secretaries of State agree with the Inspectors’ conclusions, and agree with their recommendation. They have decided to grant planning permission, subject to revised conditions that maintain the existing Saturday curfew period.”

The decision is one of the first big infrastructure planning calls made by the new Labour government elected in July. Since taking office, ministers have pledged to streamline planning processes and boost construction in all sectors, but have also been forced to cancel some projects due to funding constraints.

An airplane is seen grounded at London City Airport, in London, Monday, August 28, 2023. ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

London City Airport said it welcomed the increase to the passenger cap but was disappointed the government had not approved extended Saturday operating hours, saying it would cause airlines to introduce cleaner and quieter aircraft more slowly at the site.

“We are committed to securing the long-term future of the aviation sector in the UK while protecting our environmental obligations,” a government spokesperson said in a statement.

The airport’s hours of operation are currently restricted to 6.30am-10.30pm on weekdays, 6.30am-1pm on Saturdays, and 12.30-10.30pm on Sundays.

Environmental think tank Green Alliance said the decision was disappointing and set a worrying precedent for the new government, although one local campaign group said the rejection of Saturday afternoon flights was a big win for residents.

The plan was initially rejected in July 2023 by Newham Council, which runs the borough in which the airport operates, over a range of objections such as the potential impact of the expansion on climate, air quality and noise.