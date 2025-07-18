This pretty coastal town is getting a new direct train link from London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A train service between London and two East Sussex towns is being reinstated for the first time since 2020.

From December, travellers departing London Bridge will be directly connected with the south coast resort of Eastbourne and the county town of Lewes.

The Thameslink service, which was suspended at the start of the pandemic, will largely cater to commuters, however, with just two services running per day, Monday to Thursday only.

Prior to this, Eastbourne only had one direct service to London Victoria.

Rail operator Govia Thameslink Railway said it would make the journey “much easier”.

The Monday to Thursday service will depart from Eastbourne at 6.48am, arriving at London Bridge for 8.25am.

The return service will leave London Bridge at 5.03pm and reach Eastbourne at 6.34pm.

The service will restart on 15 December 2025.

Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde, who has been campaigning for the return of the service, described it as “a huge victory”.

Earlier this month, he attempted to drum up public support with a giant ticket-shaped petition outside Eastbourne station signed by local residents.

“After months of campaigning including writing to rail bosses, pressing ministers in the House of Commons and gathering thousands of signatures from Eastbournians, I’m delighted that we’ve managed to restore our direct London Bridge rail service,” he said in a statement.

“This is a huge victory for our town. I look forward to seeing commuters on 15 December for the first journey up to London Bridge.”

Thameslink described the Covid pandemic as having a “devastating impact” on the rail industry.

Jenny Saunders, Thameslink customer services director, said she was “delighted” to confirm the return of the service, in response to customer demands.

She added the company was doing everything it could do to encourage people back to using rail services, which it called the “most sustainable form of public transport”.