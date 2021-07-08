London Euston closed ‘following violent assault on train’

One of the UK’s busiest railway stations has been closed at the height of the rush hour due to what is thought to be a “violent assault” on a passenger.

Trains in and out of London Euston were suspended, with dozens of trains on the West Coast main line cancelled.

Initially Network Rail warned of “temporary delays in and out of Euston while the @BTPEuston [British Transport Police] find and remove a trespasser from the track”.

Then passengers were told on Twitter: “We’re sorry journeys are delayed. Please bear with us a member of our team has been injured so you’ll see @BTPEuston helping.”

While announcements to passengers blamed “an operational incident”, one traveller, Madeleine Hallwood, tweeted “Well, this is dramatic. Train being held at Euston following violent assault on the adjacent train.

“Four heavily armed officers keep passing through the train searching for the aggressor, and nobody can leave the train.”

Many Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern trains have been cancelled, and others curtailed short of London.

Departures began shortly after 8.30am, with a departure to Northampton that left 70 minutes late.

The first departure shown as “on time” is the 10.43am to Edinburgh. All previous trains are indicated as delayed or cancelled.

Many trains to Euston are cancelled, with most services that are running arriving over an hour late. Trains were reported to be “backed up to Nuneaton,” almost 100 miles from the capital.

Travellers between Birmingham and London are being urged to use Chiltern Railways serving Marylebone station in the capital, with ticket acceptance in place.

Passengers to and from locations further north can use East Midlands Railway, serving London St Pancras, or LNER at London King's Cross.