Travel chaos at London Euston after train derailment
Some services may be delayed by up to 90 minutes, with disruption continuing until the end of the day
Huge delays and cancellations are to be expected at London Euston railway station after a train derailed near Milton Keynes.
London Northwestern Rail said the "low speed" derailment happened in Bletchley near Milton Keynes on Thursday.
The railway operator said there were no passengers on the train and no injuries had been reported.
National Rail warned that “major disruption is expected until the end of the day”.
“A train has derailed in the Milton Keynes Central area, closing some lines,” a statement on its website said. “Trains running through this station may be cancelled, delayed by up to 90 minutes or revised.”
Milton Keynes is on the West Coast mainline, connecting London to the Midlands and North of England and Scotland.
London Northwestern Railway and Avanti West Coast operate the trains on this line.
Avanti West Coast said people may use their ticket on the following services:
- Chiltern Railways between London Marylebone and Birmingham Moor Street
- CrossCountry between Reading and Edinburgh (via Birmingham New Street)
- East Midlands Railway between London St Pancras International and Sheffield / Derby, and between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly / Liverpool Lime St (via Stockport)
- LNER between London King's Cross and Edinburgh
- TransPennine Express between Preston and Manchester Piccadilly / Glasgow Central / Edinburgh, and between Manchester Piccadilly and Leeds
- London Northwestern Railway between Rugby and Crewe / Liverpool Lime Street (via Nuneaton or Birmingham New Street), and between Crewe and Stoke-on-Trent
- Northern between Manchester and Stoke-on-Trent / Crewe, both directions until the end of the day, and also between Carlisle and Newcastle, in both directions until further notice
- ScotRail between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh in both directions until further notice
- Transport for Wales between Crewe and Holyhead in both directions until further notice
London Northwestern Railway said its customers can use their tickets on the following routes:
- Avanti West Coast between London Euston / Rugby and Crewe, and also between Crewe and Liverpool Lime Street
- Chiltern Railways between Birmingham Moor Street and London Marylebone
- CrossCountry between Birmingham New Street and Reading / Leicester / Stoke-on-Trent, and also between Tamworth and Derby
- East Midlands Railway between Crewe and Derby, and also between Derby and London St Pancras International
- London Overground on any reasonable route
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
