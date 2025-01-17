Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

London Heathrow airport has welcomed a Home Office U-turn on transit passengers needing online ETA permits simply to change planes.

Since earlier this month, all non-Europeans intending to travel to Britain without a visa have needed to apply in advance online and pay £10 for an electronic travel authorisation (ETA).

Unlike almost all hub airports worldwide, the permit was deemed necessary even for passengers who were changing planes at Heathrow with no intention of going through passport control.

Airport and airline bosses predicted the demand would send thousands of passengers each day to rivals in continental Europe, where no such rules exist for connecting travellers. Heathrow warned it could lose 4 million passengers each year.

Labour had continued with the policy of Rishi Sunak’s government, with ministers claiming airside transit without an ETA would increase the risk of illegal migration.

But the Home Office has now caved to pressure from Heathrow and airlines.

In a statement, it said: “Following feedback from the aviation industry, the government has agreed a temporary exemption for passengers who transit airside, and therefore do not pass through UK border control.”

While the Home Office insists “the exemption will be kept under review,” few in the aviation industry believe that the demand for an online permit for connecting travellers will ever be brought back.

Heathrow’s chief executive, Thomas Woldbye, said: “The removal of airside transit passengers from the ETA scheme is the right decision and we welcome it.

“This is a critical move to ensure Heathrow and the aviation industry as a whole can continue to deliver for everyone who depends on our world-leading connectivity.

“It shows that the government is listening to industry concerns and is willing to make the necessary changes to strengthen the UK’s competitiveness and drive economic growth.”

Heathrow handles the vast majority of passengers changing planes in the UK. Manchester airport also has a transit facility, but with far fewer users.

The Home Office also announced a potential increase in the price of an ETA from £10 to £16. It is not known when a rise might take effect.

Starting on 2 April 2025, all arrivals in the UK apart from British and Irish citizens, holders of UK visas and those remaining in “airside” transit will need an ETA.