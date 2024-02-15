London Overground strike called off after staff accept pay offer

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Planned strikes next week by London Overground workers have been called off after a pay offer was improved, the RMT union announced.

RMT members working for Arriva Rail London on London Overground were due to take strike action on Monday and Tuesday.

They will now vote on the new offer next week.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “London Overground members working for Arriva Rail London have made progress through their determination to take strike action.

“The dispute is not over but we have made sufficient progress to suspend the action next week in order for our members to assess the new offer fully in a referendum.”