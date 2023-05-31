London-themed resort with fake Big Ben and Changing of the Guard opens in Macao

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A huge British-themed resort complete with a fake Big Ben clock tower and replica Changing of the Guard ceremony has opened in Asia.

The Londoner Macao is a brand-new Sands resort paying homage to British culture, located in the Chinese special administrative regions of Macao.

The resort includes two new suite hotels, The Londoner Hotel and Londoner Court.

Facilities at the five-star resort include a heated outdoor swimming pool looking out onto the replica Big Ben, and regal-themed Louis and Victoria suites.

Additionally, there are 14 Beckham suites named after global ambassador David Beckham, who said: “This integrated resort feels very personal to me and being part of the development has been an incredible project – not only is it bringing my hometown to Macao, but also the first David Beckham Suites. I can’t wait to be back in Macao to see it all – it looks spectacular.”

Key British-themed features cover the iconic London black cab and red double decker bus, which guests can take a virtual ride in accompanied by a hologram of Mr Beckham.

Visitors to The Londoner will spot an array of British-themed sights, including a fake Big Ben clock tower, replica Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain and a Royal Albert Hall-style atrium.

Plus, an imitation of Buckingham Palace’s crowd-pleasing Changing of the Guard ceremony is scheduled daily for tourists to witness in the Crystal Palace atrium. According to The Londoner Macao website, this will be a “dramatic display of British pageantry at the London-themed property”.

Additional UK highlights include replicas of Nelson’s Column and Abbey Road. There are also status of King Henry VIII and Queen Elizabeth I, a cafe called Churchill’s Table and fake red post boxes and phone boxes on display.

The Londoner Macao promises that “unique London-themed accents can be seen at the turn of every corner.”