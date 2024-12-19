Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Westminister City Council has issued fines amounting to £70,000 in a pre-Christmas crackdown on illegal street traders engaging in activities including setting up boxing machines and 360-degree photo booths.

Westminster’s jurisdiction covers much of central London including Leicester Square, Covent Garden and Picadilly Circus, which are known for being very busy and popular with tourists.

The council said that during the Christmas period it is working to keep Londoners and tourists safe, and had sent out inspectors to secure fines and victim surcharges against illegal street traders.

Deputy Leader of the Council Aicha Less said she hopes the latest round of prosecutions “will serve as a warning to rogue traders trying to rip people off this Christmas”.

open image in gallery Pedicabs are known to charge extortionate prices for rides around central London ( Westminster City Council )

“Westminster City Council has a zero-tolerance approach to breaking the law or trying to make a quick buck – we will catch you and we will prosecute you.”

“These results are a testament to the hard work of the City Inspectors, Environmental Health officers and others who work throughout the year to keep Westminster safe.”

Inspectors sought out 12 pedicab riders who drive colourful and lit-up rickshaws in busy areas and are known to charge passengers an extremely high amount of money for very short journeys, dangerous driving and anti-social behaviour.

Fines totalling £14,000 were given to the 12 drivers, with 11 individuals being found guilty while one case has been adjourned.

open image in gallery The boxing machines have enticed visitors to the city to spend money ( Westminster City Council )

The council also brought five prosecutions against illegal street traders using 360-degree photobooths and boxing machines, with fines totalling £6,187. All the items that had been used to try tp make money out of unsuspecting visitors were seized by the council.

Two businesses came under fire for unlicensed street trading and selling novelty gifts to tourists on the street, receiving fines of £2,652 and £1,405 respectively.

The council also handed out fines to businesses that were flytipping, causing hygiene concerns and creating noise pollution.

A fish and chip restaurant in Westbourne Park and another restaurant on Edgware Road were prosecuted, with fines of £4,695 and £6,000 handed out respectively.

Five premises were also handed closure order declarations for poor hygiene, while four prosecutions were given to noisy vehicles.

