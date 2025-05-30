Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A secret underground network of London World War II tunnels that inspired the James Bond books is set to turn into a brand-new spy museum, with new details now revealed.

The capital is set to gain a new visitor attraction hidden in plain sight 40 metres below High Holborn, as the tunnels will now become open to the public after being kept in relative secrecy for nearly 70 years under the Official Secrets Act.

The London Tunnels, the company that looks after this underground labyrinth, has recently announced a collaboration with the Museum of Military Intelligence (MMI) on the project, two years after the plans were first announced.

The below street-level network is known as the Kinsway Exchange Tunnels and was constructed during the Blitz as a deep-level air raid shelter under the London Underground.

The mile-long series of tunnels was shortly after occupied by the Special Operations Executive, a clandestine organisation established in July 1940 under the orders of then Prime Minister Winston Churchill, during the later stages of World War II.

open image in gallery The tunnels were used by military intelligence throughout World War II and the Cold War ( The London Tunnels )

It was during this time that Bond author Ian Fleming was working as a liaison officer within the wartime administration, and it is thought that the tunnels inspired the research and development Q Branch in his novels.

After a few other uses for the network, the tunnels were used for a secure hotline that connected the White House to the Kremlin during the Cold War, before it was taken over by BT.

Now, the tunnels will have a new life as a major tourist attraction that hopes to welcome up to three million visitors per year.

The tunnels will have a permanent exhibition showcasing the history of military intelligence and its use of the tunnel complex, including a special exhibition centred around the Special Operations Executive.

open image in gallery The tunnels were intially constructed to shelter civillians during the Blitz ( The London Tunnels )

The displays will spotlight original artefacts, equipment, weapons, documents and images through a “modern high-tech experience” that promises to bring to life the history and techniques used by military intelligence.

The exhibition will feature stories from the Battle of Britain and D-Day, the espionage operations of the Cold War and the Falklands War.

It will also display more recent military operations, including peace-keeping missions and the response to terrorism threats that have occurred within the 21st century.

Visitors will also be able to delve into how the British military works today and what operations they carry out.

open image in gallery The London Tunnels said ‘high tech’ exhibitions will feature in the new museum ( The London Tunnels )

Angus Murray, CEO of The London Tunnels, said: “We are delighted to become the home of the public exhibition of the Museum of Military Intelligence. This new location will provide convenient central London access to an important and unique collection which has until now been largely hidden.

“The tunnels, built and designed to protect Londoners during the Blitz, are the ideal backdrop to tell the remarkable, and untold, stories of the men and women who played a vital role in protecting Britain then, and the role of the armed services protecting Britain today.”

In its 2023 consultation documents, London Tunnels said the new museum would increase local spending up to £80m per year, create 40 onsite jobs and offer free trips for local schools.

The London Tunnels said work is scheduled to begin in 2027, with completion in 2028.

