London travel chaos as Central and Elizabeth line commuters hit by severe delays

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Commuters in London are facing a morning of travel misery during rush hour, with severe delays crippling part of the Underground network.

There is currently no service on the Central Line between Leytonstone and Liverpool Street due to a signal failure at Stratford, which has caused major problems for the rest of the route.

There are also part closures on a number of other key links into and around the city, including links to Heathrow airport.

The Elizabeth line has no service between Hayes and Harlington and Heathrow due to a failure of station equipment.

There is no service between Turnham Green and Richmond on the District line while Network Rail fix a track fault at Gunnersbury, which also means on the London Overground, no trains are running between Richmond and Gunnersbury.

There is also no service between South Tottenham and Barking Riverside due to a signal failure at Walthamstow Queen’s Road.

The Independent has contacted Transport for London (TfL) for more information.

“Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, London Overground, Elizabeth Line, Chiltern Railways, Great Western Railway, and Greater Anglia services via any reasonable route,” a notes on the TfL website states.

“Customers are advised to avoid using the line where possible.”

Many of those affected by the disruption have taken to social media to share their frustration.

One user wrote that “it’s another bad, bad morning”, while another said: “Nightmare on the Central line – kicked off at Leytonstone – standing in a train that is going no where and no one knows wherre it’s going”.

Elsewhere, there is no service on London Tramlink between Arena and Elmers End due to a shortage of trams.

More to follow...