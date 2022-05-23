Tube strike threatened for day after Jubilee weekend

A tube strike has been proposed for 6 June, the day when most commuters will return to work after the Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

The 24-hour walkout, called by union RMT, could see the capital grind to a halt, affecting 4,000 London Underground staff.

If that level of action takes place, the tube network should be shut on safety grounds, RMT has argued.

“TfL is trying to bulldoze through 600 job losses on London Underground and our members are not prepared to accept that,” says RMT general secretary Mick Lynch.

“Station staff play a crucial role in serving the travelling public and were heroes during the 7/7 terrorist attacks.

“Instead of seeking to cut jobs, TfL and Mayor Sadiq Khan need to put further pressure on the government to secure increased funding for the network so we can have a properly staffed modern 21st century tube.”

If it goes ahead, the strike will start a minute after midnight on Monday 6 June and last for 24 hours, and could force the closure of all Zone 1 stations, reports the Evening Standard.

RMT is calling for the walkout over hundreds of proposed jobs cuts at stations; this could also result in the staff who are left having to work unsociable hours or man stations alone, claims the union.

Andy Lord, TfL’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “We are extremely disappointed that the RMT has announced unnecessary strike action on 6 June and share Londoners’ frustrations that this, and the linked action short of strike, has been designed to disrupt the Jubilee weekend. It is particularly surprising that the RMT has threatened to spoil this moment when the nation is coming together as nobody has or will lose their jobs as a result of the proposals we have set out and there have been no proposals on pension changes.

“If the RMT chooses to go ahead with this unnecessary action, we will do everything we can to minimise any disruption and ensure everyone can still make the most of the capital throughout the Jubilee weekend.

“The devastating impact of the pandemic on TfL finances has made a programme of change urgently necessary but this change is being delivered in a way that ensures nobody loses their jobs so we’re calling on the RMT to work with us, rather than disrupting London’s recovery and our customers, who deserve better. We’ve been in regular talks with the RMT and are hoping to find an urgent resolution to this dispute to ensure they can call off this unnecessary action.”

It is separate to smaller-scale industrial action due to take place over the Jubilee weekend itself; RMT says its members will walk out of Euston and Green Park stations on Friday 3 June to protest bullying and a “toxic working environment” caused by a particular manager.

The strikes would last all day on the Friday and would affect passengers aiming to travel on the Victoria, Jubilee and Piccadilly Lines.