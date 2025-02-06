The huge new tourist attraction set to open under London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

London’s newest major tourist attraction will soon open in a sprawling network of World War Two tunnels.

Built to shelter Londoners from German bombing raids during the Blitz, the mile-long tunnels lie beneath Holborn.

Construction began in late 1940, with workers digging the passages by hand. Some sections are tall enough to accommodate a double-decker bus.

Although intended as air raid shelters, the tunnels were completed in 1942 after the Blitz had ended.

During the bombing raids, Londoners headed into underground train stations for safety. By 1942, when the purpose-built tunnels were finished, the Blitz had ceased so they were never used for shelter.

“It’s real. It’s emotional,” said Angus Murray, chief executive of The London Tunnels, standing in an arched steel cavern as London Underground trains rumbled overhead.

Murray, a former investment banker, hopes to turn the tunnels into a memorial to the Blitz, which he says will be part museum, part exhibition and part entertainment space.

open image in gallery A journalist participates in a press tour of underground tunnels used during World War Two as shelters during the Blitz that are now due to be developed into a new tourist attraction called The London Tunnels ( REUTERS )

The tunnels housed spy headquarters in 1944, when James Bond author Ian Fleming worked in them for naval intelligence. The location is believed to have inspired Q Branch, where Bond goes to get his specialist equipment.

Thirty metres (100 feet) down, the underground citadel is a maze of old generators, pipes and rusty bolts. Bundles of wires dangle from the walls, which are dotted with dials, switches and levers.

There are also the remains of a staff bar and canteen for the 200 people who worked in the tunnels in the 1950s and 60s when it served as a telephone exchange.

Since the 1970s, the tunnel network has mostly stood empty.

Murray estimates the plan to create a tourist attraction, which was approved by the authorities last year, will cost around 120 million pounds ($149 million). His company hopes up to 3 million people a year will pay over 30 pounds ($37) to visit the space.

He likened its expected impact on tourism to the London Eye observation wheel, which opened 25 years ago and attracts more than 3 million visitors annually.

The tunnels will be ready for the public by late 2027 or early 2028, Murray said, adding they would be operated by an entertainment company familiar with running visitor attractions.

“In London, if one thing works, it’s tourism,” he said.