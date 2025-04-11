Tube train drivers union votes for four-day week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tube drivers have voted in favour of a four-day work week, with London Underground bosses agreeing to bring forward the proposal.

The agreement would see rosters of 34 hours a week, giving drivers an extra day off every week and four and a half hours fewer at work every week, said UK train drivers’ union Aslef, which represents around 2,000 Tube drivers

The proposal also includes a paid meal break for drivers.

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s full-time organiser on London Underground, said: “Despite a campaign of disinformation and distortion by those who want to prevent drivers having improved working conditions and a better work-life balance, our members have voted in favour of the proposal by 70 per cent on an 80 per cent turnout in an independently audited referendum.

“As a majority of members have voted in favour of the proposal, we will now be writing to the company to inform them of the result and to arrange a meeting to start detailed discussions on implementation,” he added.

A TfL spokesperson said: “As agreed in the last pay deal, we have set out to our trade unions how a four-day working week might work for train drivers.

The changes would not require any changes to the number of contractual hours worked by drivers or any increase in drivers’ annual leave, and would improve reliability, improve our ability to flexibly deploy our drivers and enable us to offer a modern and efficient service while creating no additional cost.

TfL initially announced its proposal for a four-day week in November, the same month that union strike action was to go ahead over pay.

A week before, Aslef announced that strikes planned for November 7 and November 12 had been suspended.

Mr Brennan said in November: “Following fresh talks, and an improved offer, Aslef has agreed to suspend our planned industrial action on London Underground.”

However, earlier this month, Tube drivers within the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) rejected the offer put forward by TfL for a four-day working week.

A TfL spokesperson added: "We’re aware that both trade unions have run a referendum of their members we have been notified of the results. We will now consider our response and will engage with the trade unions about the proposal in the coming weeks.”

