London Underground live: Commuters face rush-hour chaos after several lines suspended in power cut
Services are suspended on the Northern, Bakerloo, Jubilee and Waterloo & City lines
Tens of thousands of commuters face travel chaos as a power failure has shut down much of Transport for London's network.
An update on Transport for London’s website informs travellers that the key east-west Elizabeth line is suspended between Paddington station and Abbey Wood in the southeast of London, with “severe delays” elsewhere on the line.
The Northern line has no service on the “Charing Cross branch” connecting London Euston via Leicester Square and Waterloo with Kennington, nor south of Stockwell.
The Bakerloo line, linking Elephant & Castle with northwest London, is completely suspended.
There is no Jubilee line service between London Bridge and Finchley Road, and severe delays on the rest of the line.
The Waterloo and City line has also been suspended.
Elizabeth line disruption frustrates travellers
Passengers are being turned away from Elizabeth line services after a power cut at around 2.30pm in south-west London.
Alison Hendry, 33, and Joseph Richardson, 37, came on the Heathrow Express to Paddington after flying from Glasgow earlier on Monday.
Ms Hendry said: “It’s a bit annoying they only told us when we got here. We walked all the way across the station, we have to go all the way back.”
The pair carried suitcases from their travels and hope to reach Walthamstow in time for a comedy show on Monday evening.
Mr Richardson said: “It doesn’t even bother me. But if I was in a rush, it would.”
Heathrow access jeopardised on Elizabeth line, Heathrow Express and Piccadilly line
Airport passengers and staff are experiencing problems getting to and from London Heathrow.
Thousands of Heathrow passengers and staff use the Piccadilly line of the London Underground to get to and from the UK’s busiest airport.
With the Elizabeth line severely disrupted, and cancellations on the Heathrow Express, extra pressure is expected on the Tube.
TfL says there are “minor delays between Acton Town and Heathrow Terminals and Uxbridge due to a power failure”. But the status checker says “We are unable to show live updates at the moment”.
Key parts of the Underground and Overground networks are in disarray
The Jubilee line, which links Canary Wharf and the South Bank with the West End, is suspended on its busiest stretch between London Bridge and Finchley Road.
The Bakerloo line, linking Elephant & Castle with northwest London, is completely suspended, as is the Waterloo & City line.
On the London Overground, the Suffragette line from Gospel Oak to Barking is out of action – as is the Weaver route from London Liverpool Street via Walthamstow to Chingford.
The Northern line earlier had no service on the “Charing Cross branch” connecting London Euston via Leicester Square and Waterloo with Kennington, nor south of Stockwell. TfL now says the line is operating with “minor delays”.
Full report | Several London Underground lines suspended after power cut
Our Travel Correspondent Simon Calder reports:
Several London Underground lines suspended after power cut
Some central London stations completely closed
Several London Underground stations have completely closed, according to TfL.
This includes: Covent Garden, South Kensington, Embankment, Putney Bridge, Tottenham Court Road, Holborn and Marble Arch.
Power cut shuts Bakerloo line at Paddington Station as TfL officials redirect passengers
Transport for London (TfL) officials were seen directing passengers with suitcases away from Elizabeth line services at Paddington station, recommending buses across central London, after the London Underground was hit by a power failure.
The Bakerloo line entrance has been completely shut at Paddington.
TfL staff said they do not know when the entrance will reopen.
They said: “It was a power outage. The lights just went off, we don’t know anything else.
“It’s been about an hour-and-a-half now. We can’t say when it will be fixed.”
Five lines affected by power outage
The Elizabeth, Bakerloo, Northern, Jubilee and Waterloo & City lines have all been affected by the power outage, according to TfL’s website.
