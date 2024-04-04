Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A series of strikes on the London Underground have been cancelled just days before they were due to begin.

Tube drivers who are members of the Aslef union were due to walk out on Monday 8 April and Saturday 4 May.

The industrial action was likely to bring the network to a halt.

But the union has now said that after a series of meetings involving the conciliation service Acas, its negotiating team has received a proposal that resolves the key issues in the dispute.

An official said: “Management have confirmed that they have disbanded their ‘Trains Modernisation’ team and will not be implementing their plans to change drivers’ working arrangements without agreement.

“They have also agreed to reinstate annual refresher training stopped during the pandemic.”

The now-dropped strike did not involve train drivers on the Elizabeth Line, who are covered by a separate agreement. Services on London Overground and the Docklands Light Railway would have run as normal, though with crowding expected.

Members of Aslef working for London Underground voted by more than 98 per cent in favour of strike action on a turnout of over 70 per cent. They would have been the second and third days of action on the same issue. A one-day strike in March last year resulted in the closure of almost all the Tube network.

Nick Dent, director of customer operations for London Underground, said: “We are pleased that Aslef has withdrawn its planned industrial action on Monday 8 April and Saturday 4 May. This is good news for London and we will continue to work constructively with the trade unions to avoid disruption and address concerns.”

The cancelled action has been described as “good news for Londoners” by the city’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, who wrote on Twitter/X: “This demonstrates – once again – what can be achieved by talking and engaging with transport staff and trade unions rather than working against them.”

In a separate dispute, drivers at 16 rail companies are staging a fresh wave of strikes, plus a six-day overtime ban, beginning today.