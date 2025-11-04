London Tube workers agree new pay deal after strikes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

London Underground staff will receive a three-year pay deal, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced.

The agreement follows five-day strike action in September and “sustained” negotiations with the employer.

Key elements of the deal include commitments to improve work-life balance, such as “fatigue-friendly” rosters, further talks on staff travel, and a £400 payment for those working on Boxing Day, the union confirmed.

In response to the new pay deal, RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “This deal is a clear demonstration of the effectiveness of strike action and strong negotiation by our members.

“It is significant that RMT has secured a long-term RPI (inflation) deal that departs from the recent industry approach of linking pay to flawed productivity discussions and measures of inflation that do not include housing costs.

“More widely, RMT members will expect to see a similar approach in other parts of the transport industry.”

The strikes in September saw busy scenes at Elizabeth Line station on London Underground ( Paul Powlesland )

A Transport for London spokesperson said: “We welcome the decision from the RMT to accept our pay offer. This multi-year offer is fair, affordable and provides certainty for our colleagues over pay for several years. We are engaging with all of our unions on this offer and look forward to their responses.”

TfL said the offer was a 3.4 per cent pay rise in year one, next February’s RPI inflation rate in year two and RPI inflation in February 2027 plus 0.2 per cent in year three.

No changes have been proposed to working hours, it added.

During the tube strikes in September, commuters turned to buses and bikes to get to work or stayed away from the capital and worked from home.

It was estimated that the city’s economy suffered a direct hit worth at least £230m, according to research by the London-based Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR).