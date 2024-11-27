Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A man has been arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after checking in two suitcases filled with meth-caked clothing, including a cow pajama onesie.

Raj Matharu, 31, of Northridge, tried to check in two pink and gray suitcases on November 6 at LAX for a flight heading to Sydney, Australia, the US Attorney’s Office said on Tuesday.

Inside the cases was more than a dozen items of clothing including underwear, socks, sweatpants, hoodies, and a cow pajama onesie all soaked in methamphetamine, according to court documents, seen by the LA Times.

Airport screening officers x-rayed the suitcases and noticed “irregularities,” which prompted a second inspection of the cases.

After opening the cases, the officers found “more than a dozen white or light-colored clothing items that were dried stiff and covered in a white residue” inside, prosecutors said.

open image in gallery The cow onesie was found caked in methamphetamine, prosecutors said ( US Attorney LA/X )

The items tested positive for methamphetamine.

Prosecutors said the drug-caked clothing weighed around 71 pounds, estimating the items had been washed in more than 30 pounds of white methamphetamine solution.

Matharu was arrested on the jet bridge as he boarded his flight.

He was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

open image in gallery The drug-caked items weighed 71.5 pounds in total, said prosecutors ( US Attorney’s Office LA/X )

The 31-year-old was released on a $10,000 bond secured by a relative, according to the LA Times.

If found guilty, Matharu faces up to life in federal prison.

United States Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement: “Drug dealers are continually inventing creative ways of smuggling dangerous narcotics in pursuit of illicit profit – as alleged in the facts of this case.

open image in gallery Drug residue was found on over a dozen items (pictured) including tank tops, sweatpants, jeans, socks, boxers, hoodies and underwear ( US Attorney’s Office LA/X )

“In the process, they are poisoning communities throughout the world. Law enforcement is committed to fighting drug trafficking, knowing that every seizure saves lives.”

Matharu will next appear in court in downtown LA on December 2.