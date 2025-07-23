‘Revolutionary’ direct LA to NYC train could launch in time for Fifa World Cup 2026 (and it’s ‘Trump proof’)

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new direct train service between Los Angeles and New York has been proposed — and it’s claimed that it would “revolutionize” rail travel for leisure passengers and truckers.

Moreover, the scheme circumvents the need for taxpayer dollars and congressional legislation, which would be sticking points for President Trump.

The Transcontinental Chief is the brainchild of private sector company AmeriStarRail, which aims to launch the coast-to-coast service in partnership with Amtrak on National Train Day, Sunday, May 10, 2026, in time to serve tourists for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As well as taking passengers from match to match, AmeriStarRail says that the train would simply “be a great way to see America during our nation’s 250th birthday”.

The intermodal train would also serve as a “rolling rest stop for truckers” and “provide a safe alternative to the nationwide parking shortage”.

open image in gallery The diesel-powered Transcontinental Chief would travel at speeds of up to 90mph along existing tracks ( AmeriStarRail )

Currently, there are 11 truckers for every space needed, AmeriStarRail claims.

It explains: “At railports along the route, truckers will be able to drive their entire tractor-trailer trucks onto railroad flatcars and then rest and relax onboard Amtrak coach, sleeper, and dining cars as they travel 200—500 miles during their federally mandated 10-hour rest period.”

The firm adds: “Passengers will also be offered a transcontinental Auto Train service for cars, vans, motorcycles, RVs and charter motorcoaches serving New York, Chicago, the Grand Canyon and Los Angeles.”

Currently, traveling by train from Los Angeles to New York involves at least one change, in Chicago, and takes between 68 and 70 hours.

The diesel-powered Transcontinental Chief would travel via Chicago at speeds of up to 90 mph along the same existing tracks, as well as on freight lines, and take approximately the same length of time.

AmeriStarRail says it will be “faster, safer and more comfortable” than driving coast to coast.

open image in gallery AmeriStarRail wants the new LA to NYC service to launch in partnership with Amtrak on National Train Day on Sunday, May 10, 2026, in time to serve tourists for the 2026 Fifa World Cup ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

President Trump recently cut $4bn in federal funding for California’s high-speed rail project, calling plans to connect San Francisco and Los Angeles a “train to nowhere”.

But AmeriStarRail is confident Trump will support its proposal not just because neither legislation nor taxpayer funding is needed, but because it “will turn money-losing Ambrak trains into profit-making trains”.

AmeriStarRail proposes that the Transcontinental Chief would replace two Amtrak trains: The Southwest Chief (LA-Chicago) and The Pennsylvanian (Pittsburgh-NY). The proposal would utilize the cars and locomotives from these services, along with refurbished passenger cars that Amtrak currently has in its shops and yards.

open image in gallery Amtrak coaches, pictured, would form the Transcontinental Chief ( Rckania/CC BY-SA 4.0 )

In a letter to Amtrak President Roger Harris, AmeriStarRail Chief Operating Officer Scott Spencer said: “The Transcontinental Chief will be a great opportunity for Amtrak to team up with the private sector to confront the challenges of its money-losing long-distance trains and create opportunities to usher in a profitable Golden Age of rail travel for passengers and truckers, with the ingenuity of free enterprise, as we celebrate our great nation’s 250th birthday next year.”

Spencer told The Independent: "We have spent over 20 years researching and developing the details necessary to operate Amtrak’s long-distance trains profitably and reliably.

"We selected the LA-NY route for The Transcontinental Chief because it can be operated profitably and reliably starting next year using existing railroad locomotives, cars and tracks.

"AmeriStarRail’s Mentor and Senior Advisor, the former President of Amtrak, Paul Reistrup, has had a key role in developing and evaluating the feasibility of operating this route. We have also conducted courtesy calls with the freight railroads, BNSF and Norfolk Southern, to review the operating feasibility and requirements along the coast-to-coast route."

It comes as Amtrak prepares to launch 160 mph Acela trains along the Northeast Corridor, from Washington, D.C., to Boston via New York.