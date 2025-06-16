Iconic tourist destination closes unexpectedly, with thousands left waiting outside

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Louvre Museum in Paris was unable to open its doors on time on Monday, leaving thousands of visitors waiting outside as staff protested working conditions.

Union representative Sarah Sefian of the CGT-Culture said the disruption was due to a spontaneous movement among front-of-house staff, including gallery attendants, reception, and security workers.

They are protesting what they say are deteriorating labour conditions.

"It's a movement led by reception agents who are suffering from the working conditions at the Louvre," Ms Sefian said.

She added that "what began as a scheduled monthly information session turned into a mass expression of exasperation", and that "staff decided to stay together until management arrived".

Ms Sefian said the agents gathered in the auditorium at 10.30am for talks with the museum's leadership.

open image in gallery The Louvre is home to the Mona Lisa ( PA )

“All roles related to visitor reception are affected," she said.

"Overcrowding and understaffing are the main issues being raised."

As of midday, the museum remained closed, with lines snaking past I.M. Pei's famous glass pyramid and deep into the underground shopping complex.

Some ticket-holders gave up and left, creating the illusion of movement in the queues.

A message on the museum's official website stated: "Due to strikes in France, the museum may open later and some exhibition rooms may remain closed. We thank you for your understanding."

open image in gallery The Louvre in Paris is one of Europe’s top tourist destinations, welcoming 8.7 million visitors in 2024 ( Getty/iStock )

Union officials said the museum may reopen on Monday afternoon.

The Louvre is one of Europe’s most popular tourist destinations and the most-visited museum in the world.

It welcomed 8.7 million people in 2024. More than three quarters (77 per cent) were from outside France.

In January, Louvre President Laurence des Cars warned the French Culture Minister Rachida Dati that the centuries-old building is in a dire state.

A visit to the museum had become an ordeal, he said, with a lack of space for visitors to take a break, and insufficient food and sanitary facilities.

He has imposed a limit of 30,000 visitors per day in order to avoid overcrowding.