Lufthansa Group airlines become latest to introduce new restrictions on common carry on item
Passengers can pack a maximum of two portable chargers in carry-on luggage
Lufthansa Group airlines have introduced new restrictions on the use of portable power banks on board following safety concerns.
From 15 January, the Lufthansa Group announced that passenger power banks “may no longer be used or charged during the flight” on its airlines.
The number of power banks carried per passenger will also be limited to a maximum of two to “enhance safety” on board.
Power banks may also no longer be placed in the overhead baggage bins. Instead, they must be kept “on the passenger’s person”, stowed in the seat pocket or in under-seat carry-on baggage.
The charging devices must have a maximum battery power of 100 watt-hours – power banks with a capacity between 100Wh and 160Wh must be approved by the airline in advance before they are brought on board.
Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), an airline in the Lufthansa aviation group, said: “The new rules enhance safety on board for both passengers and crew members: with its lithium battery, a malfunctioning power bank is a potential fire risk.”
It is the lithium-ion batteries used in power banks that have raised major concerns among airlines and aviation safety regulators due to the risks of overheating.
The use of power banks for operating essential medical devices remains permitted in the cabin.
According to the airline, the new rules are in line with “the latest recommendations from the EASA, FAA, IATA and ICAO international aviation organisations”.
Power banks and e-cigarettes will continue to be banned from checked baggage for safety reasons.
The aviation conglomerate isn’t the first to ban “fire hazard” power banks from the cabin.
As of December, passengers on Virgin Australia, Qantas and Jetstar flights are no longer allowed to use power banks on board due to the safety risks of “damaged or defective lithium battery-powered devices”.
The charging of power banks onboard, including the use of in-seat power ports, is also prohibited.
Read more: Emirates passengers face power bank use ban over fears of fire and explosions
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks