Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

M25 closures to last ‘several hours’ after crash closes all four lanes

All four lanes of the M25 between Surrey and Kent have been closed by police after the collision this morning

Alexander Butler
Thursday 04 April 2024 11:04
Comments
The crash happened around 6.55am on Thursday
The crash happened around 6.55am on Thursday (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

A stretch of the M25 will remain closed by police for hours due to a collision which left a driver in hospital early this morning.

All four lanes of the motorway have been closed between Junction 6 and Junction 5 near Limpsfield, Surrey, after the crash which happened around 6.55am on Thursday.

Police are now appealing for witnesses after a black Vauxhall Astra crashed before leaving the carriageway and stopping at Water Lane.

Were you affected by this incident? Email alexander.butler@independent.co.uk

All four lanes of the M25 have been closed between Junction 6 and Junction 5 following the crash (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “There is currently a full closure of all four lanes of the M25 anticlockwise between Junction 6 and Junction 5. Water Lane is also closed northbound after the junction with Park Road.

“These closures are likely to remain in place for several hours while we gather the evidence required for our investigation into the collision.

“We appreciate that this will unavoidably cause disruption for motorists and apologise for the inconvenience. Officers are working hard to get the lanes reopened as soon as possible.”

Police are appealing for witnesses after a black Vauxhall Astra crashed and left the carriageway (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

The driver was rushed to hospital and is receiving medical treatment. No other injuries were reported, according to Surrey Police.

The force has urged any witnesses with CCTV, dashcam or helmet cam footage of the incident to get in touch by quoting PR/45240037450 via their website or 101.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in