Madeira is set to introduce fees to more of its hiking trails in 2025 to help with conservation efforts and promote sustainable tourism.

The Portuguese island is a popular destination for hiking enthusiasts, with plenty of mountains, viewpoints, waterfalls and green forests to traverse along the archipelago.

Popular trails on the island range from 3km to a 17.4km. Hikers can reach various altitudes by climbing through leafy forests and up to panoramic views of the coast.

In October 2023, a €3 access fee was put in place for some of Maderia’s most sought-after trails, such as the 6km Vereda da Ponta de São Lourenço, 5.6 km Vereda do Pico Ruivo and the 10.6 km Levada do Rei.

Children up to 12 years old and residents of the area can still hike the trails for free.

The trails are looked after by the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation, which uses fees to uphold public services in the areas.

Over a year after their introduction, Madeira is reported to have plans to extend this fee to at least 30 of its other hiking routes by January 2025.

Hikers will be able to pay for their walks through the regional government portal Simplifica or through on-site payment options. Those who do not pay for access to the trails could be hit with a €50 fine.

The move to expand the fees is part of efforts to encourage sustainable tourism, with all proceeds going towards conservation efforts and maintenance of the trails.

Madeira’s Regional Secretary of Agriculture, Fisheries and Environment, Rafaela Fernandes toldEuroNews that the charge is necessary to protect the area’s natural landscapes and manage the increasing influx of tourists.

While Madeira only has a population of around 250,000, an average of 1.6 million tourists flock to the island by plane each year, and a further 533,000 arrive on cruise ships, according to Civitas.

Fernandes says that the introduction of fees on the seven trails has so far been largely welcomed by tourists who understand the importance of supporting conservation efforts.

Many tourist hotspots are introducing fees or taxes for visitors in aid of preserving their natural landscapes or lessening the impact tourists have on local communities.

In the UK, the Highland Council in Scotland started a consultation process in September to look into introducing a tourist tax for those staying overnight in the mountainous region of the Highlands to raise money for the maintenance of facilities.

Venice has already introduced a day-tripper tax of €5 (£4.30), to help reduce the serious overcrowding in its historic centre, although the charge has proven controversial, especially now that it has been raised to €10 for last-minute bookers.

The Independent has contacted the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation for comment.

