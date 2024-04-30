Musician’s prized guitar she played with Harry Styles ‘destroyed’ on Delta flight

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A musician has been left devastated by the “insurmountable loss” of her prized guitar that she claimed to have once played alongside Harry Styles as she found it splintered in its case after flying with Delta Air Lines.

Madi Diaz, 37, a singer-songwriter from Connecticut was the proud owner of a 20-year-old Martin D-28, which she had played on stage with Harry Styles. The vintage instrument has a resale value of upwards of $3,000, depending on condition.

After years of strumming the dreadnought-style guitar – from her college dorm to on stage at gigs – she says the instrument was irreparably damaged after a flight with Delta Air Lines, and she claims the company “needs to be held responsible”.

“Truly devastated by the damage done by @Delta to my 20 year old martin guitar,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, along with a video showing the splintered remains of the instrument in its plush hardcase on Saturday. “So many memories just gone. Absolutely beyond devastated,” she wrote.

In the video, Ms Diaz detailed the alleged incident. “Delta, this is unfathomable and just so devastating,” she said in the short clip. She alleged that the fragile sticker on the guitar case had been purposely scratched off.

In another X post on Saturday, she revealed the extent of damage to the Martin. The singer, who is currently on tour and set to play in Dublin on Monday evening, gave viewers a glimpse of lyrics she taped to her guitar so she could remember them in her performance.

“From my dorm room in college to stages with @Harry_Styles this guitar has been with me through ALL OF IT. @Delta I’m truly devastated by the treatment of my instrument. Insurmountable loss,” Ms Diaz said.

On Sunday, the singer took to X to thank her fans and followers for their support and for reposting her pleas for reparation on social media. “I can’t thank yall enough for getting angry with me. I feel so supported thru such a truly s–t moment,” Ms Diaz said.

Delta asked for Ms Diaz to contact them privately on X and apologised for the “long wait” for their response.

“Delta apologizes to Madi for the damage to her instrument,” it said in a statement to The Sun. "We’re in contact with her team to try to make this right."

The Independent has reached out to Ms Diaz.