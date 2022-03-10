Malaysia to open to travellers from 1 April for first time in two years

Malaysia will finally open to international travellers from 1 April, the government has announced.

It will be the first time in two years that foreign tourists are allowed to visit.

Fully vaccinated arrivals will be permitted entry to the Asian country with no need to quarantine.

Travellers must present a negative PCR result from a test taken no more than two days before departure, plus take a rapid antigen test within 24 hours of arriving in Malaysia.

They must also complete a pre-departure travel form – but are no longer required to apply for a MyTravelPass permit.

Flag carrier Malaysia Airlines is “thrilled” that the country is reopening to tourists.

“We are thrilled to hear we now have an official date for the full reopening of Malaysia’s borders across all its destinations, which has been long-awaited by all,” said the airline’s UK and Europe regional director, Daniel Bainbridge.

“As the only airline to fly non-stop from London to Kuala Lumpur, we look forward to welcoming passengers onboard and helping them discover the diverse flora and fauna, glorious beaches, tantalising cuisines and vibrant cities of Malaysia.

“We have been preparing for this significant milestone for a long time and have already increased our flight capacity to provide better connections across Malaysia and onwards to south-east Asia and Australasia.”

Malaysia joins several other Asian nations that have relaxed entry rules for travellers in the last six months.

Thailand is welcoming vaccinated tourists under its Test and Go and Sandbox schemes, while the Philippines opened its doors to fully jabbed travellers as of 10 February.