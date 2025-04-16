Maldives blocks Israeli passport holders from entering the country
The decision was made in solidarity with Palestine
The Maldives has officially banned Israeli passport holders from entering the country, a move linked to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
The nation’s parliament passed the immigration law amendment on Monday, swiftly followed by presidential approval from Mohamed Muizzu on Tuesday.
The presidential office confirmed the change in a statement, but it remains unclear whether the ban extends to dual nationals holding both Israeli and other passports.
The Cabinet took the decision nearly a year ago but the government did not formalize it until this week.
“The ratification reflects the government’s firm stance in response to the continuing atrocities and ongoing acts of genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people,” the statement said.
Maldives is a tiny archipelago state south of India known as a high-end tourist destination. It is predominantly a Sunni Muslim nation where preaching and practicing other faiths is legally banned.
According to the latest available immigration statistics, 59 people with Israeli passports entered the Maldives in February.