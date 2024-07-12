Support truly

Hoteliers in a holiday hotspot in Mallorca are concerned British tourists will stay away amid a shortage of sunbeds and services on the beaches.

As the peak summer season begins, Cala San Vicenc, Albercuix and Tamarells are still without beds or umbrellas for holidaymakers visiting Puerto Pollensa.

All three sandy swathes are awaiting authorisation from officials to reinstate their beach services for the high tourism period.

Jaume Salas, president of the Pollensa Hoteliers Association, said: “Families who come with children and with elderly people want to be able to lie on a sun bed and enjoy some shade”, according to the Majorca Daily Bulletin.

Salas added that the amenities on Alcudia beach have made it a popular alternative, drawing away tourists seeking “beach services” in the area.

The Pollensa town hall must reapply for beach service authorisation every four years and pay a fee to the Balearic government’s coasts department.

When this has been granted the council can issue the tender, receive bids, and make awards.

The previous cost of services to potential contractors, a 130 per cent increase in the canon, was deemed too high after the Pollensa Council received no bids.

In June, Mayor Marti March said: “The conditions have changed and the prices have dropped.”

Mr March “is doing everything possible to expedite the procedures”, said Salas.

The Port Resident Association – holders of the contract for the last 40 years – are expected to sign a new deal shortly, and council sources say beach cleaning will start this week in preparation for sunbeds and umbrellas to be installed.

The lack of beach services isn’t only affecting tourists, at least 24 locals have been left unemployed and with a delayed income as they wait for the contract to be awarded.

Amid a wave of overtourism protests and troubles on the Balearic Island, one Mallorcan town is also turning off the taps this summer.

Banyalbufar council is restricting water consumption to combat an “extreme emergency situation” ahead of peak tourism season.

There will be no water supply through the area’s network between 11pm and 4pm from 15 July.

