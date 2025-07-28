Mallorca visitor numbers drop following overtourism protests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mallorca tourism officials are reporting a drop in visitor numbers this year following a series of overtourism protests on the popular Balearic island.

According to the Majorca Daily Bulletin, industry representatives across the hotel, hospitality and transport sectors have reported a decrease in tourist footfall.

A significant drop in holidaymakers from the UK and Germany could be due to unwelcoming messages seen across Europe, said Pedro Fiol, head of the travel agency group Aviba.

Juanmi Ferrer, of the Restaurants Association in Mallorca (CAEB), warned that restaurants across the island may be forced to shut down in 2025, reported the outlet. Some are reporting as much as a 40 per cent decrease in customer numbers.

Similar visitor declines have been seen in several municipalities, including busy tourist towns Soller and Capdepera, according to the Mallorca Hotel Business Federation (FEHM).

Elsewhere, excursion and transport take-up rates are said to be suffering from the lack of Mallorca’s usual summer visitors.

In June, protesters took to the streets of Palma to demand an end to the “touristification” of their communities.

Around 10,000 protesters also took part in a similar demonstration in July of last year. People carried models of planes and cruise ships, plus posters reading “no to mass tourism” and “stop private jets”.

Nonetheless, tourism minister Jaume Bauzà maintains that overall visitor numbers to Mallorca remain high.

In 2024, an estimated 15.3 million international holidaymakers visited the Balearics.

On 14 July, FEHM announced the launch of a “positive communications campaign” to highlight Mallorca’s tourism potential.

Under the slogan “Tourist, thank you for visiting Mallorca”, the group “seeks to remind everyone that we are a hospitable, open society, proud of our tourism vocation, in contrast to the rejectionist rhetoric”.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast