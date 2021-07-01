Can I travel to Malta this summer and what are the rules?

There was a small bit of good news for holidaymakers on 24 June as the Department for Transport announced that 16 destinations were set to join the travel “green list”.

The transport secretary confirmed that, alongside various British Overseas Territories, tourism favourites Malta, Madeira, the Balearic Islands and a number of Caribbean islands would be upgraded.

Grant Shapps said: “We’re moving forward with efforts to safely reopen international travel this summer, and thanks to the success of our vaccination programme, we're now able to consider removing the quarantine period for fully vaccinated UK arrivals from amber countries – showing a real sign of progress.

“It’s right that we continue with this cautious approach, to protect public health and the vaccine rollout as our top priority, while ensuring that our route out of the international travel restrictions is sustainable.”

So does this mean you can head to Malta on a summer holiday? Here’s everything you need to know.

When did Malta join the green list?

Malta joined the UK’s green list at 4am on 30 June.

Will Malta let British holidaymakers in?

Yes, but with hefty caveats.

Shortly after the UK’s announcement that Malta would go green, the Maltese government said that, from 30 June, only fully vaccinated travellers who present a vaccine certificate recognised by Malta's Public Health Superintendent will be allowed in from the UK, quarantine-free. According to the Maltese tourism board, the NHS app will be accepted as proof of vaccination, along with vaccination certificates in digital or downloaded PDF form.. Arrivals must have received their second jab at least 14 days prior.

Children aged five-11 can travel if they accompany vaccinated adults with proof of a negative PCR test carried out within 72 hours of arrival in Malta; children under five do not need a test. Those aged 12 and over will need proof of vaccination to enter - a negative PCR test for over 12s will not be accepted.

The move follows concerns over the soaring rates of the Delta virus variant in Britain.

Everyone must complete a Public Health Travel Declaration Form and Passenger Locator Form. You must show both forms to airline officials on departure and health officials stationed at the Terminal Temperature Screening Points when you arrive in Malta.

Do you have to be vaccinated?

Unless you are a Maltese citizen, or a child under 12, it would appear so.

“As from the 30 June, only fully vaccinated persons can travel to Malta from the United Kingdom,” reads the Visit Malta website.

What are the rules in Malta and what’s open?

Passengers on public transport, including the Gozo ferry, must wear face masks.

Masks are mandatory in all public spaces, indoor and outdoor, for all those aged three and over, with fines levied for non-compliance. From 1 July a maximum of 2 people may remove their masks in outside public spaces if they have been vaccinated and they have an official vaccination certificate. Currently only Maltese issued certificates will be accepted as proof of vaccination.

Mask wearing on beaches is advised but no longer required as of 1 June.

Museums and tourist sites, non-essential shops and services such as hairdressers all reopened in April.

Restaurants and snack bars are open, limited to six people per table. Cinemas and theatres are also open, while bars, discos and nightclubs remain closed and boat parties are prohibited.

What are the rules for returning green list travellers?

Those heading to the UK from green list countries, such as Malta, must present a negative Covid test (lateral flow, rapid antigen or PCR) before departure. On arrival into the UK there is no mandatory quarantine, but travellers must take a PCR test within two days of entering the country.