A man who had to be restrained with duct-tape on a US flight after groping two flight attendants and punching a third has been sentenced to 60 days in jail.

According to court records, Maxwell Berry, 23, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault on Wednesday after the incident on a Frontier Airlines flight in August of last year.

He had reportedly been drinking on the flight from Philadelphia to Miami before getting physical with cabin crew.

In a video of the incident posted to social media, Berry can be heard saying “My parents are worth more than two million dollars” and telling crew, “You know what, you... suck.”

The Washington Post reported at the time that he had ordered two drinks from a flight attendant before “inappropriately” brushing his hand with the cup against her backside.

He also emerged from the plane lavatory shirtless and attempted to grope another flight attendant’s breasts before approaching two other crew members, at which point he “put his arms around both of them and groped their breasts again.”

When a male flight attendant attempted to intervene, Berry punched him in the face.

The male employee, aided by passengers, “had to tape him down to the seat and tie him with a seat-belt extender for the remaining flight”, according to the arrest report.

Berry’s attorney Jason Kreiss called the event an “aberration,” insisting that he was “a really good kid from a great family who was punished for his worst day”.

“Although we don’t believe 60 days was necessary based on Max’s significant self-reform and other mitigating factors, we respect the judgment of the court,” Mr Kreiss told The Washington Post.

One of the flight attendants groped by Berry, Tymerah Burgess, said that 60 days was not a severe enough sentence given his actions, telling WPLG it was “a disgusting miscarriage of justice.”

Berry’s attorney claimed his client had “absolutely learned his lesson and is paying a significant price for his conduct”.