Man jumps out of moving plane as it taxis to gate

Passenger proceeded to lock himself in local fire station

Helen Coffey
Tuesday 14 December 2021 11:02
A man jumped out of a moving plane as it was taxiing to the gate at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona.

The 30-year-old passenger managed to open a rear aircraft door and jump down to the tarmac after his flight - Southwest 4236 from Colorado Springs - had landed on 12 December.

"Initial reports indicate that while the flight was taxing to the gate, a customer onboard exited the aircraft via a rear galley door," a Southwest Airlines spokesperson told CNN.

"The flight's captain stopped the aircraft and notified Air Traffic Control (ATC)."

After the unnamed traveller had exited the plane and landed on the tarmac, he made his way to an onsite fire station, Phoenix Fire Station 19, and proceeded to lock himself inside a dormitory room.

Fire station staff were alerted to the issue at 8am local time.

"After a few minutes, firefighters were able to get the adult male to unlock the door where he was then evaluated, treated and transported to a local hospital for a lower extremity injury," Phoenix Fire Department Captain Todd Keller said in a statement.

After the authorities had been alerted, the plane continued on to its designated gate.

"At this time the investigation is ongoing," read a statement from Phoenix Police.

It’s not the first time a passenger has unexpectedly exited an aircraft and hopped onto the tarmac.

In June, a man jumped from a moving plane onto the tarmac of LAX.

Luis Antonio Victoria Dominguez, 33, told police he had bought “a lot” of crystal meth before boarding the United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City.

Mr Dominguez reportedly ran up to the cockpit and started banging on the door, trying to get in, as the jet was preparing to take off.

He then opened an emergency exit door and jumped out of the plane, according to court documents.

