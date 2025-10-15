Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Commuters have been warned of major disruption to train journeys between Liverpool and Manchester due to a points failure.

The failure at Earlestown is affecting services between Liverpool Lime Street, Warrington Bank Quay and Manchester on Wednesday morning, 15 October.

National Rail said that trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 40 minutes, diverted or revised on these lines, with major disruption expected until 9.30am.

Routes affected include Northern services between Chester and Leeds, and between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Airport, also between Chester/Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Victoria.

TransPennine Express services are also affected between Liverpool Lime Street and Newcastle/Stalybridge.

Transport for Wales services have also been disrupted between Chester/Holyhead /Llandudno and Manchester Airport.

Northern and TransPennine Express started rail replacement road transport earlier this morning, while Transport for Wales said it is currently sourcing replacement vehicles for affected customers.

Passengers travelling between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester are advised to use services that travel via Warrington Central, while passengers travelling between Chester and Manchester are advised to use services that travel via Altrincham.

At no extra cost, affected customers are being advised that they can use their ticket on alternative services with different train operators between certain routes.

For example, operators are advising that the East Midlands Railway and TransPennine Express services between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Piccadilly will be available to commuters.

Network Rail said staff are on site and are working to rectify the issue, and are advising passengers to keep their train ticket as they may be entitled to compensation if they experience a delay in their journeys.

