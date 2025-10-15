Commuter chaos hits north-west after Manchester-Liverpool train line shut
A points failure has caused some railway lines to close, causing chaos for commuters heading to work
Commuters have been warned of major disruption to train journeys between Liverpool and Manchester due to a points failure.
The failure at Earlestown is affecting services between Liverpool Lime Street, Warrington Bank Quay and Manchester on Wednesday morning, 15 October.
National Rail said that trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 40 minutes, diverted or revised on these lines, with major disruption expected until 9.30am.
Routes affected include Northern services between Chester and Leeds, and between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Airport, also between Chester/Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Victoria.
TransPennine Express services are also affected between Liverpool Lime Street and Newcastle/Stalybridge.
Transport for Wales services have also been disrupted between Chester/Holyhead /Llandudno and Manchester Airport.
Northern and TransPennine Express started rail replacement road transport earlier this morning, while Transport for Wales said it is currently sourcing replacement vehicles for affected customers.
Passengers travelling between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester are advised to use services that travel via Warrington Central, while passengers travelling between Chester and Manchester are advised to use services that travel via Altrincham.
At no extra cost, affected customers are being advised that they can use their ticket on alternative services with different train operators between certain routes.
For example, operators are advising that the East Midlands Railway and TransPennine Express services between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Piccadilly will be available to commuters.
Network Rail said staff are on site and are working to rectify the issue, and are advising passengers to keep their train ticket as they may be entitled to compensation if they experience a delay in their journeys.
This is a breaking news story.
