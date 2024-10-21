New York tourist sculpture to reopen with safety barriers after series of suicides

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A popular tourist site in New York will reopen on Monday October 12 after a series of suicides forced it to close its doors to the public.

The Vessel, a towering, honeycomb-like sculpture in Manhattan that was popular with tourists before a series of suicides forced its closure in 2021, will reopen with new safety features.

The 150-foot (46-meter) climbable structure opened in 2019 as the centrepiece of the Hudson Yards development on Manhattan's West Side. The sculpture with zigzagging stairs drew crowds of excited tourists, but was closed to the public in 2021 after several people took their own lives.

Related Companies, which owns Hudson Yards, confirmed on Sunday that the Vessel will reopen Monday with floor-to-ceiling steel mesh barriers installed on parts of it. Only the upper level sections that have been fitted with mesh will reopen and the top level will remain closed. Tickets are required to enter the artwork.

Visitors to the Vessel climb its staircases on its opening day at Hudson Yards in New York in MArch 2019.

“Not a day goes by that we don’t have visitors walking up to our staff asking where they can buy tickets and when it will reopen,” Related CEO Jeff T. Blau said in a prepared statement, “that interest hasn’t diminished during the time we’ve been closed and we’re excited to welcome guests from all around the world back to Vessel with additional safety measures in place.”

Related had announced in April that the attraction would reopen at an unspecified time this year with the steel mesh barriers.

Talking at the time Jessica Chait, the chair of the Manhattan community board, praised the upgrades but said they should have happened sooner.

“While we think it took Related four lives too many to make these physical adjustments, these are the changes we requested, which will allow for prioritizing the safety of everyone who visits the Vessel,” she said.

The Vessel was designed by Thomas Heatherwick and fabricated in Venice.

If you are struggling to cope, please call Samaritans for free on 116 123. Other sources of support are listed on the NHS help for suicidal thoughts webpage. Support is available around the clock, every day of the year.