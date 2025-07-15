Adventurer to make 25 marathon-length walks from Tigerton in Scotland to Tiger Bay in Wales
Exclusive: Paul Goldstein will don a tiger suit for the challenge to raise cash and awareness for endangered species
Tigerton is a tiny hamlet in Angus, eastern Scotland. Tiger Bay, between central Cardiff and the water, is a lively and diverse community in the Welsh capital.
Thanks to the shared first five letters of their names, they are to be connected in a sequence of 25 marathon-length walks by guide and photographer, Paul Goldstein.
The veteran adventurer is well known in the travel industry for his efforts to publicise the threats to tigers and other endangered species. He has raised nearly £500,000 for animal charities, much of it by running marathons clad in a tiger suit.
By 2022, Paul had completed his 25th marathon in the outfit – on Everest. He is now taking on a fresh challenge to help give animals a chance: 25 consecutive walking marathons.
Starting in Tigerton in Scotland on 10 August, the aim is to walk at least 26 miles (42km) each day, ending in Tiger Bay, Cardiff on 5 September. The aim is that people who live in the vicinity – or further afield – can sign up to participate free of charge.
Paul is walking to support the purchase of a rescue vehicle in Bandhavgarh National Park, India, used to relocate or treat injured animals – particularly tigers, elephants and bison.
He says: “I want people to do this for any four-legged animal they feel strongly about, and ideally raise money for them – be it horses, rhino, hedgehogs, snow leopards, bears, red pandas or red squirrels or indeed tigers. Or if you just want to support the cause by walking or helping, you'd be very welcome.”
For Paul, his tiger outfit and anyone who cares to join him for the entire exercise, the total distance covered will be around 700 miles (about 1,100km).
Each stretch is designed to be a worthwhile walk on its own, such as day five on 14 August: crossing the Forth Road Bridge, walking through the heart of Edinburgh and ending in Newtongrange, southwest of the capital.
The longest day is 43.43km from Northwich in Cheshire to Whitchurch in Shropshire, on 27 August. It involves 276m of elevation and is predicted to take between seven and nine hours.
The final day, 5 September, is almost as long with over 400m of elevation, as walkers enjoy the pretty way from Newport to Tiger Bay in Cardiff.
Paul warns: “This is a big physical challenge. Completing a marathon at any pace needs good cardiovascular and muscular fitness. If you’re not sure, start training now.”
Interested walkers can find out more and sign up at 2legsfor4.co.uk
