Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans was cited for disturbing the peace after a dispute with a United Airlines employee over carry-on luggage at Denver airport last week, police have confirmed.

Mr Wayans said on his Instagram account that a member of staff at the gate told him he had too many bags and, despite consolidating his luggage, was told they would need to be put into the hold rather than taken into the cabin.

Wayans, who claimed his treatment constituted harassment, said he took his ticket and began walking onto the plane – and called for United to “do better”.

In response to questions about what had occurred, United issued a statement, although the airline did not refer to Mr Wayans by name.

“In Denver on Friday, a customer who had been told he would have to gate-check his bag instead pushed past a United employee at the jet bridge and attempted to board the aircraft. The customer did not fly on United to his destination,” it said.

Wayans said he booked a flight instead on American Airlines to Kansas City, saying he would rather fly coach on another airline than fly first-class on United. He apologised to his fans for missing a performance as a result of the incident.

“Sorry KC I’m gonna miss tonight’s shows due to a United gate agent who probably hated White Chicks,” Wayans said on Twitter, referring to his 2004 film that also starred his brother, Shawn Wayans.

A spokesperson for the actor said that Mr Wayans had a backpack, a small carry-on and garment bag with a suit jacket in it, and put his backpack inside the garment bag but was still told he had to check his bag on a flight that was not full.

They added that it’s important to Wayans that everyone feels safe and respected when flying, no matter what class they are in: “He felt none of that.”

The citation issued to Mr Wayans means he must appear in court in Denver on 11 July.