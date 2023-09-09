Morocco earthquake: Is it safe to travel at the moment?

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The death toll is rising following a catastrophic earthquake in Morocco late at night on Friday 8 September. Many hundreds of people have been killed and injured after the 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck.

The epicentre is about 70km (43 miles) southwest of Marrakech – the fourth-biggest city in Morocco, and by far the most popular draw for international visitors.

Thousands of British holidaymakers are in the area, with many more booked to go there this weekend and later in September. This is the travel picture – with much still unknown.

How many British holidaymakers are in the vicinity?

The Independent calculates from flight data that around 5,000-8,000 UK holidaymakers are in the Marrakech area. Many are staying in the ancient heart of the city, or in modern hotels on the outskirts.

Trekking in the Atlas mountains is also popular, particularly in autumn when temperatures start to drop.

Is Marrakech airport still open and operating?

A large number of UK flights arrived in Marrakech on Friday, including British Airways, easyJet and Tui from London Gatwick, easyJet from Luton, Ryanair from London Stansted and Tui from Birmingham and Manchester.

The return legs departed normally before the earthquake struck.

Since the earthquake flights at Marrakech airport have continue to operate normally. Saturday morning’s operations began with the usual Royal Air Maroc flight to Casablanca, followed by departures on Air France, Ryanair, Transavia and Tui to a number of French airports. Two Ryanair flights from Marrakech to Brussels and Beauvais in northern France have been cancelled.

Flights from UK airports on Saturday are scheduled as follows:

British Airways from London Heathrow

easyJet from Gatwick

Ryanair from Manchester and Stansted (two flights)

Wizz Air from Gatwick

Some of the aircraft are already in the air.

What are the options for British travellers who want to leave the area?

At present there are no clear plans for an airlift. There are seats available on the British Airways flight from Marrakech on Saturday evening, and on other airlines on subsequent days.

In the absence of confirmation to the contrary, the assumption will be that you travel home as planned.

I am booked to travel to the Marrakech area imminently. Can I cancel?

Many thousands of people will be in this position: not wishing to put additional strain on a location enduring a humanitarian crisis; uncomfortable about going on holiday to a scene of such tragedy; or concerned about the possibility of after-shocks.

At present there are no clear grounds to cancel without penalty; the Foreign Office stops well short of warning against travel to the region, saying only: “You should follow local media and safety instructions from local authorities.”

A spokesperson for easyJet said: “easyJet's thoughts are with everyone affected by the earthquake in Morocco.

“The airports are open and our schedule to Morocco is operating as normal today, but we advise any customers travelling to check the status of their flight on our Flight Tracker or via the app.

“Customers scheduled to travel to or from Morocco who wish to discuss their booking should contact our customer service team.”

The number for easyJet customer services is 0330 551 5151. It is possible booked passengers will be offered flexibility on postponement or a change of destinations.

A spokesperson for Ryanair: “There may be some potential delays and cancellations to/from Morocco today due the earthquake.

“Affected passengers will be notified and passengers travelling to/from Morocco today should check their Ryanair app for flight updates before travelling to the airport.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our passengers and offer out deepest sympathies to those affected.”

The Independent has also contacted British Airways and Tui to ask about their policies, but has so far had no confirmation.

I don’t believe I will be able to have a safe and enjoyable holiday. What are my rights?

It is too early to establish the amount of damage and disruption to the area, and in particular tourist facilities. If you choose not to travel before your holiday company makes a decision, you are likely to lose most or all of your money.

If I do come home early, will I be able to claim on travel insurance?

Not necessarily: the first line of action will be to contact your travel company and ask if you can leave early. They may well put arrangements in place. Travel insurance will be relevant only in the event of potential danger.

What about travel elsewhere in Morocco?

The main holiday locations including Agadir and Essaouira, are believed to be unaffected.