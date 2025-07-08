Airport closed as huge wildfire rages near Marseille in southern France
Planes have not been taking off or landing at the airport since midday
A fast-moving wildfire broke out near Marseille in southern France, forcing the closure of Marseille Provence airport on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.
The local fire service said on X that 168 firefighters had been deployed to fight the blaze of about 74 acres near the town of Les Pennes-Mirabeau, north of Marseille, France's second largest city.
Fire engines and helicopters were also being used.
"At this stage, populations must remain confined to residential areas," the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur prefecture posted on X.
"Close shutters and doors, keep your property clear for emergency services, and do not travel on the roads."
The high winds prompted evacuations in Les Pennes-Mirabeau, BFM TV reported, citing interviews with locals in the town. The winds could be seen buffeting trees and the on-air reporters.
The spokesperson for Marseille airport said planes had not been taking off or landing since around midday and some flights had been diverted to Nice, Nimes and other regional airports.
The disruption comes just as the French summer vacation period begins. It is unclear when the airport will reopen.
The fire could be smelled in the centre of Marseille, a resident said, with smoke covering parts of the city.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments