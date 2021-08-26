From September, fully vaccinated travellers visiting Mauritius will only have to quarantine for one week after arrival in the country.

The island’s authorities are reducing the quarantine period from two weeks, which must be spent in one of 14 designated ‘resort bubble’ hotels around the island.

The change in rules for double-jabbed visitors kicks in from 1 September - from when single- and non-vaccinated travellers must still quarantine for the full two weeks.

The news comes ahead of a more dramatic lift of restrictions from 1 October, when fully-vaccinated visitors arriving with a negative PCR test result - taken within the previous 72 hours - will be able to “explore the island freely from the moment they arrive”, said Arvind Bundhun, the director of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA).

He called the move a “major leap” in the process of opening up international travel.

Mauritius has been open to vaccinated tourists since 15 July, when it first piloted the resort bubble method of containing and tracking visitors.

“Mauritius is delighted to be welcoming international visitors from July 15 with our 14 unique resort bubbles that allow international visitors to enjoy a safe and secure holiday experience,” said Nilen Vencadasmy, chairman of the MTPA, at the time.

He said the country had “worked closely with hotels, airlines and tour operators to develop and prepare the resort bubble concept in advance of our full reopening on 1 October.”

During quarantine, Mauritius visitors must stay in their rooms at approved hotels, where meals are delivered to them.

Resorts on the list include the five-star Long Beach Mauritius, golf resort Trou Aux Biches Beachcomber and the two-star Cocotiers Hotel in northwest Baie du Tombeau.

Mauritius is on the UK’s amber list, so all travellers, regardless of vaccination status, must take a Covid-19 test on or before day two after they arrive home, with unvaccinated arrivals required to quarantine for 10 days and take a subsequent test on day eight.