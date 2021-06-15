While the UK continues to adhere to prohibitive travel restrictions, various countries outside of Europe have announced they will reopen their borders to tourists in June and July.

Mauritius, Morocco and Phuket in Thailand – all popular destinations with holidaymakers – have revealed unlocking dates for international visitors within the next month.

From today, 15 June, international flights to Morocco in north Africa will resume, and travellers from key tourism markets will be permitted entry if they have a vaccination certificate and/or a negative PCR test taken at least 48 hours before the date of entry into the country.

Visitors from the UK will be allowed in, along with those from EU countries (except Lithuania), the US, Canada, Russia, China and “any UN member country that is not on the B list of the Moroccan Ministry of Health”.

Jamal Kilito, MNTO Director for UK & Ireland, said: “As we emerge from the pandemic, we are looking forward to welcoming travellers to the Kingdom of Morocco where they can enjoy a truly exceptional tourism experience with peace of mind.

“With secure health and safety measures in place, we are confident that we can rebuild our tourism industry and provide travellers with the warm Moroccan welcome they have always enjoyed and we encourage as many visitors as possible to rediscover this magnificent destination this summer.”

The island of Phuket in Thailand is also reopening from 1 July, quarantine-free, to fully vaccinated travellers.

This pilot programme will pave the way for the further unlocking of Thailand for tourism, with Krabi, Phangnga, Koh Samui, Chonburi (Pattaya) and Chiang Mai all scheduled to follow suit from October.

Meanwhile, Mauritius will be welcoming international travellers from 15 July.

The island nation said it will be opening in phases during 2021: the first phase, from 15 July to 30 September, will enable vaccinated travellers to enjoy a resort holiday, with access to on-site facilities including the swimming pool and beach.

Travellers to Mauritius aged 18 years and over must be fully vaccinated, plus present a negative PCR result from a test taken between five and seven days before departure.

Arrivals will also have to take another PCR test at the airport in Mauritius and on day seven and 14 of their resort holiday, unless they leave before then.

Guests staying in Mauritius for more than 14 days who test negative on each of their PCR tests will be able to leave their resort and explore the island’s attractions.

Phase 2 begins on 1 October – from this date, fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed entry without restrictions upon presentation of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure for the island.

All three destinations are currently on the government’s amber list, meaning that returning travellers will be faced with a 10-day quarantine once they arrive back in the UK, plus must pay for a package of two PCR tests to be taken on days two and eight of self-isolation.