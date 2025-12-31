Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two cases of measles have been detected at two major US airports ahead of another busy few days of holiday travel.

In separate press releases, it was confirmed that one measles case was detected at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and another at Boston Logan International Airport.

The Newark case was confirmed on December 12 and involved a person who traveled between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm on that date in both Terminal B and C.

The person was a non-New Jersey resident who became infected upon arrival.

open image in gallery A case of measles was detected at Newark Liberty International Airport ( Getty Images )

“Individuals – especially parents, guardians, health care providers, and caregivers – are urged to be aware of the symptoms of this highly contagious virus and to ensure they are up to date with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) shots,” New Jersey health officials said in a statement.

Separately, on the afternoon of December 11, a person arrived at Boston Logan Airport on an American Airlines flight from Dallas-Fort Worth while infected.

The Cambridge Public Health Department issued a press release warning people to be aware of potential symptoms.

“The visitor stayed at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Boston-Westborough in Westborough and departed the state on December 12 via Logan Airport at 9.19 pm on JetBlue flight 117 to Las Vegas.”

While measles is highly contagious, officials said the risk to most Massachusetts residents was low due to the state’s high vaccination rate.

Early symptoms of measles typically appear 7 to 21 days after exposure and may resemble a cold.

“A rash occurs on the skin two to four days after the initial symptoms develop. The rash usually appears first on the head and then moves downward. The rash typically lasts a few days and then disappears in the same order,” the release said.

open image in gallery In September, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices - a panel hand-picked by Health and Human Services Secretary U.S. Health Secretary RFK Jr. voted no longer to recommend the MMRV vaccine for children younger than four ( AFP via Getty Images )

As of December 30, there have been 2065 confirmed measles cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control.

There have also been 49 outbreaks reported in 2025, and 88 per cent of confirmed cases are outbreak-associated. Measles has been on the rise in recent years, with unverified anti-vaccine claims flooding the media.

In September, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices - a panel hand-picked by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr - voted no longer to recommend the MMRV vaccine for children younger than four.

Kennedy has previously said the vaccine can “cause deaths every year”. In addition, President Donald Trump said people should receive the MMR vaccine, which combines measles, mumps, and rubella, separately.

“It seems to be that when you mix them, there could be a problem. It’s practically a known fact that if you break it up, you’re not going to have a problem.” He did not cite any scientific basis for the September claim, adding: “This is based on what I feel.”