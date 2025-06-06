Kidnapping fears prompt warning to tourists using dating apps in Mexico

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US tourists visiting Mexico have been warned to “use caution” on dating apps after several kidnappings in popular tourist destinations.

On Tuesday (3 June), the US Consulate General Guadalajara issued a security alert to “use caution when using dating apps”.

It warned: “U.S. Consulate General Guadalajara has confirmed several reports of U.S. citizens being kidnapped by individuals the victims met on dating apps in recent months in the Puerto Vallarta and Nuevo Nayarit areas.

“Victims and their family members in the United States have at times been extorted for large sums of money to secure their release. Please be aware that this type of violence is not limited to one geographic area.”

The security alert identified Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco and Nuevo Nayarit as potentially dangerous areas to use dating apps in Mexico.

Under the State Department’s travel advisory for Mexico, Jalisco is classified as “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” due to crime and kidnapping, with Nayarit a “Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution” due to crime.

The US consulate advised travellers to only meet strangers in public places and to avoid isolation locations, including hotel rooms where “crimes are most likely to occur”.

It added that tourists should make friends and family aware of their plans and the platform they are using before meeting someone from a dating app.

“Trust your instincts. If something does not feel right, do not hesitate to remove yourself from a situation,” said the alert.

In February, tourists were warned not to travel to several Mexican cities due to “increasingly frequent gun battles” and criminally manufactured IEDs in one region.

The US travel advisory for the Tamaulipas region, bordering Texas and the Gulf of Mexico, has a level 4, “do not travel” warning due to violent crime and kidnapping.

Cities in the Tamaulipas region include Reynosa, Rio Bravo, Valle Hermoso and San Fernando – some popular beach destinations with spring breakers.

