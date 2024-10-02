The Michelin Guide now rates hotels – these are the places awarded ‘keys’ in the UK and Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Looking for luxury in your hotel room? The Michelin Guide have announced the most outstanding accommodation across the UK and Ireland this year.

The British and Irish hotels awarded top honours for 2024 include Irish castles, stately Scottish homes and boutique London townhouses.

Since April 2024, the Michelin ‘key’ has recommended over 5,000 remarkable hotels worldwide following visits from guide inspectors.

Five criteria dictate which hotels make the list – excellence in architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value in relation to the price and a significant contribution to the neighbourhood or setting.

Those with dining habits guided by Michelin Star ratings are in luck. As with Michelin applauded restaurants, one key reflects a ‘very special stay’, two an ‘exceptional stay’ and three an ‘extraordinary stay’.

Among the 123 hotspots in the UK and Ireland, 14 were awarded three keys, 37 two keys and 72 one key in the Michelin hotel guide.

The ‘three key’ accommodations setting the benchmark for travel feature the iconic Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland, impressive addresses such as Claridges and the Four Seasons in London and the five-star Adare Manor’s golf and hotel resort in Ireland.

A third of the overall list lives on London’s hotel scene with 44 opulent, old-world and Victorian era big name properties tried and tested for a night in the English capital.

Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, said: “For our latest European release, we are absolutely thrilled to present to world travellers our very first Michelin key selection for Great Britain and Ireland.

“Featuring no fewer than 123 outstanding hotels, this selection is an invitation to explore the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, visit their historically rich cities, relax in their charming countryside and scenic landscapes, and enjoy, for a few nights, a timeless lifestyle in century-old castles and manor houses.

“From boutique hotels or flagship luxury properties located in eclectic London to country houses nestled in dramatic Irish countryside; from stunning Scottish manor houses to tranquil Welsh retreats: every hotel awarded one, two or three Michelin keys is a gem sculpted by talented professionals.”

Three-key Hotels

England

The Newt in Somerset, Bruton

Lucknam Park, Colerne

Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, A Belmond Hotel, Oxfordshire, Great Milton

Bvlgari Hotel London, London

Claridge’s, London

Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane, London

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London

Raffles London at The OWO, London

The Connaught, London

The Peninsula London, London

The Savoy, London

Republic of Ireland

Adare Manor, Adare

Ballyfin Demesne, Ballyfin

Scotland

The Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder

Two-key Hotels

England

Coworth Park, Dorchester Collection, Ascot

The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa, Bath

Gidleigh Park, Chagford

Gravetye Manor, East Grinstead

Lympstone Manor, Exmouth

Hampton Manor, Hampton-in-Arden

Heckfield Place, Heckfield

Beaverbrook Surrey, Leatherhead

Thyme, Lechlade

45 Park Lane, Dorchester Collection, London

Brown’s Hotel, a Rocco Forte Hotel, London

Corinthia Hotel London

Covent Garden Hotel, Firmdale Hotels, London

Ham Yard Hotel, Firmdale Hotels, London

Haymarket Hotel, Firmdale Hotels, London

Hotel Café Royal, London

Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London

Rosewood London

The Beaumont Hotel, London

The Berkeley, London

The Cadogan, A Belmond Hotel, London

The Dorchester, Dorchester Collection, London

The Langham, London

The Twenty Two, London

Lime Wood Hotel, Lyndhurst

Whatley Manor Hotel and Spa, Malmesbury

Chewton Glen Hotel, New Milton

Grantley Hall, Ripon

Hambleton Hall, Rutland

Cliveden House, Taplow

Gilpin Hotel & Lake House, Windermere

The Samling Hotel, Windermere

Republic of Ireland

Cashel Palace, Cashel

Sheen Falls Lodge, Kenmare

The Merrion, Dublin

Scotland

The Fife Arms, Braemar

The Balmoral, Edinburgh

One-key Hotels

England

Amberley Castle, Amberley

Bath Priory, Bath

Homewood, Bath

The Gainsborough Bath Spa, Bath

The Queensberry Hotel, Bath

The Yard, Bath

The Collective at Woolsery, Bideford

Farlam Hall Hotel & Restaurant, Brampton

Artist Residence Brighton

Artist Residence Bristol

Number 38 Clifton, Bristol

The Gallivant, Camber

Cowley Manor Experimental, Cheltenham

Foresters Hall, Isle of Wight

Forest Side Hotel, Grasmere

Four Seasons Hotel, Hampshire

The Old Rectory, Hastings

The Harper, Langham

1 Hotel Mayfair, London

Artist Residence, London

Baglioni Hotel, London

Beaverbrook Town House, London

Broadwick Soho, London

Charlotte Street Hotel, Firmdale Hotels, London

Chiltern Firehouse, London

COMO The Halkin, London

Flemings Mayfair, London

Four Seasons Hotel, London

Knightsbridge Hotel, Firmdale Hotels, London

L’oscar, London

NoMad, London

Number Sixteen, Firmdale Hotels, London

One Aldwych, London

Redchurch Townhouse, London

Shangri-La The Shard, London

Sofitel London St James, London

The Emory, London

The Soho Hotel, Firmdale Hotels, London

The Vineyard Hotel & Spa, Newbury

Estelle Manor, North Leigh

Artist Residence Oxfordshire, Oxford

The Swan Southwold, Southwold

The Idle Rocks, St Mawes

Hotel Tresanton, St Mawes

Thornbury Castle, Thornbury

Artist Residence Cornwall

Linthwaite House Hotel, Windermere

Channel Islands

Longueville Manor, Jersey

Republic of Ireland

Gregans Castle Hotel, Ballyvaughan

Cliff House Hotel, Ardmore

Castlemartyr Resort, Castlemartyr

Dylan, Dublin

Wilder Townhouse, Dublin

The Killarney Park, Killarney

The Victoria, Killarney

No. 1 Pery Square, Limerick

Dromoland Castle, Newmarket on Fergus

Scotland

Glenapp Castle, Ballantrae

Dumfries House Lodge, Cumnock

Links House at Royal Dornoch, Dornoch

100 Princes Street, Edinburgh

Gleneagles Townhouse, Edinburgh

Prestonfield Edinburgh, Edinburgh

Foyers Lodge Loch Ness, Foyers

The Grandtully Hotel by Ballintaggart, Grandtully

Kinloch Lodge, Isle of Skye

Cromlix Hotel, Kinbuck

Newhall Mains Dingwall, Resolis

Glenmorangie House, Tain

Wales

Palé Hall, Bala

Penmaenuchaf, Dolgellau

Grove of Narberth, Narberth

