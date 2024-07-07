Mystery solved after American teen vanished on cruise around Germany

Support truly

An American teenager who disappeared in Germany while on a cruise with his family has now turned up safe.

On Wednesday, Aydin Brown, 14, vanished without a trace and his family said they feared he had been “lured” from a dock in Rostock-Warnemunde — a town approximately two hours north of Berlin, Germany.

The teen had gotten into a fight with his grandmother before wandering off on his own, Fox News reported.

Following his disappearance, local police began circulating handouts with Aydin's photo in the hopes that someone had spotted the teen.

Two of the photos were taken from surveillance cameras and showed Aydin speaking with an unidentified man before the two began walking toward a nearby church, NBC News reported.

“My worst nightmare continues to unroll,” Anne Yaktiyol, one of Aydin's cousins, wrote on social media.

“Aydin remains missing. It appears once he left the ship in Warnemunde, Germany, he may have been lured away.”

Police sought the man for questioning.

Three days later, the teenager was found safe and sound.

Aydin Brown, 14, was reunited safely with his family on Saturday after he went missing for three days in Germany during a family cruise vacation ( Missing Hearts Advocacy Inc /FACEBOOK )

Princess Cruises, which operates the liner Aydin and his grandmother were taking, issued a statement confirming the teen's safe return.

“We are delighted that Aydin Brown has been found safe and sound,” the cruise line said in a statement on Saturday.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to German authorities for their swift response and exceptional efforts in locating Aydin after he disembarked in Warnemunde last Thursday morning.”

The details surrounding the boy's return remain unclear.