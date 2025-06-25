Crackdown on mobile signal blackspots across UK train journeys
Passengers often suffer from dropped calls and weak internet connections when travelling by train
Train passengers across Britain can anticipate an end to frustrating mobile signal blackspots and unreliable internet connections, as the Department for Transport (DfT) announces a significant initiative to boost connectivity on major routes.
The DfT confirmed that a landmark agreement has been signed between Government-owned Network Rail and telecoms companies Neos Networks and Freshwave, aiming to eliminate the long-standing issue of dropped calls and weak signals for commuters and travellers.
Named 'Project Reach', the initial phase will see Neos Networks install 1,000km (621 miles) of ultra-fast fibre optic cable along key arteries including parts of the East Coast Main Line, West Coast Main Line, Great Western Main Line, and Chiltern Main Line.
The DfT has expressed an ambition to expand this cabling network beyond 5,000km (3,107 miles) in the "near future".
Complementing this rollout, Freshwave will specifically target connectivity issues within 57 tunnels, covering nearly 50km (31 miles) of track.
This includes notorious blackspots such as the Chipping Sodbury tunnel near Bristol, promising a more seamless digital experience even in previously challenging areas.
As part of the deal, mobile network operators will also invest in new 4G and 5G infrastructure at these 12 railway stations: Birmingham New Street, Bristol Temple Meads, Edinburgh Waverley, Euston, Glasgow Central, King’s Cross, Leeds, Liverpool Lime Street, Liverpool Street, Manchester Piccadilly, Paddington and Waterloo.
The DfT said the agreement “brings together public and private sector investment and infrastructure”, and is expected to save taxpayers “around £300 million”.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “This is a game-changer for passengers up and down the country, and will revolutionise journeys from Paddington to Penzance and Edinburgh to Euston.
“By boosting connectivity and tackling signal blackspots, we are also ensuring a more reliable and efficient service.
“This means better journeys for passengers while supporting our broader plan for change goals of economic growth and digital innovation.”
The installation of infrastructure under Project Reach is expected to begin next year and be completed by 2028.
